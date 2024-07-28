Yulo a finalist in 3 Paris Olympic gymnastic events

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the parallel bars event of the artistic gymnastics men's qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 27, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo will have a number of chances to win an Olympic medal after officially making the final of three events of the men’s artistic gymnastics in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Following the conclusion of all three subdivisions early Sunday morning (Manila time), Yulo made the all-around final with a total score of 83.631, good for ninth place.

The top 24 gymnasts qualified to the championship round of the competition.

The 24-year-old also did not lose his spot in the final of floor exercise and vault.

He finished with a score of 14.766 in the former and 14.683 in the latter, good for second and sixth place, respectively.

The top eight athletes of each apparatus earned the ticket to the final.

During his first Olympic stint in Tokyo, he only managed to make the vault final, where he finished fourth.

This time around, he is visibly looser and more confident in his routines.

The men’s all around final is set on July 31, Wednesday, at 11:30 p.m. (Manila time).

On the other hand, the men’s floor exercise will take place on August 3 at 9:30 p.m., while vault will be on August 4 at 10:24 p.m.

Yulo also scored 13.066 on pommel horse, 13.000 on rings, 14.533 on parallel bars and 13.466 on the horizontal bar.