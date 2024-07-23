^

Sports

Sadorra leads Philippine squad in Chess Olympiad

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 10:44am
Sadorra leads Philippine squad in Chess Olympiad
Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Grandmaster Julio Catalino Sadorra, who almost stunned former world champion Magnus Carlsen before, is back as spearhead of the Philippine team braving into battle in the 44th World Chess Olympiad slated September 10-23 in Budapest, Hungary.

“Miss ko na rin talaga,” said the 37-year-old Sadorra moments after being officially named into the squad by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.

Sadorra will team up with fellow GM and Olympiad veteran John Paul Gomez, reigning national titlist Daniel Quizon, Paolo Bersamina and Jem Garcia and should man the top board.

He actually had to beg off to play for the country in the last three Olympiads — the first two online in 2020 and 2021 and the other in face-to-beat staging two years ago in Chennai, India — due to his family commitments as well as his duty as UT Dallas chess team coach.

But with him finally getting the clearance and time to play, he is all set and ready to go for his much-anticipated return.

In three Board 1 stints in 2014 in Tromso, Norway, 2016 in Baku, Azerbaijan and 2018 in Batumi, Georgia, Sadorra scored an impressive 19 points out of the possible 30 that included in a shock draw with Carlsen, then the reigning world champion, in Baku. It was a game where he outplayed the Norwegian star in the opening but ended missing his winning chances for the split.

“We’re happy he’s back,” said NCFP chief executive officer and national women’s team coach GM Jayson Gonzales of Sadorra.

GMs Mark Paragua and Oliver Barbosa, who are also US-based like Sadorra, were invited but had to respectfully beg off due to schedule conflicts.

There was also a plan of getting GM Eugene Torre to come back from retirement but it did not push through.

But Asia’s first GM will coach the men’s team though.

The women’s team, for its part, will have WGM Janelle Frayna, WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Woman FIDE Master Ruelle Canino — the reigning national women’s champion.

The other two spots were currently being contested by Shania Mae Mendoza, Kylen Joy Mordido, Bernadette Galas, Marie Antoinette San Diego, Allaney Jia Doroy and Cherry Ann Mejia are currently contesting the last two berths in a double-round robin tournament at the PACE in Mindanao Ave, Quezon City.

vuukle comment

CHESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LeBron James to be Team USA flagbearer for Paris Olympics

LeBron James to be Team USA flagbearer for Paris Olympics

16 hours ago
LeBron James, the NBA's all-time leading points scorer, will be the male flagbearer for Team USA at the Paris Olympics
Sports
fbtw
Marcos rallies Paris Olympians, cites successful 'Palaro'

Marcos rallies Paris Olympians, cites successful 'Palaro'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has allotted a spot for Philippine sports in his latest State of the...
Sports
fbtw
PBA sets pillars for future

PBA sets pillars for future

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The PBA Board of Governors went through long hours of deliberation, discussion and debate to emerge from the league’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eala sizzles in Spain, bags doubles, singles titles in 24 hours

Eala sizzles in Spain, bags doubles, singles titles in 24 hours

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala snared a rare double crown in Spain, reigning supreme in both the singles and doubles tournaments of the elite W100...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi wins US Girls&rsquo; crown

Malixi wins US Girls’ crown

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Filipina ace Rianne Malixi made sure the US Girls’ Junior Championship wouldn’t slip through her fingers aga...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos inspires Philippines bets in Paris

Marcos inspires Philippines bets in Paris

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
While delivering his third State of the Nation Address yesterday, President Marcos served his duty as “chief cheerleader”...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group-Philippines regains Jones Cup supremacy

Strong Group-Philippines regains Jones Cup supremacy

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Strong Group-Pilipinas hacked out a thrilling 83-79 comeback win in overtime against Chinese Taipei-A to cap a perfect title...
Sports
fbtw
Hot finish in Ohio boosts Ardina&rsquo;s bid

Hot finish in Ohio boosts Ardina’s bid

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Dottie Ardina boosted her stock ahead of her Paris Olympics debut as she posted her best finish in the LPGA Tour at joint...
Sports
fbtw
Shauffele rules British Open

Shauffele rules British Open

12 hours ago
Xander Schauffele said a “sense of calm” helped him win the British Open on Sunday as the American claimed his...
Sports
fbtw
Pogacar secures Tour crown

Pogacar secures Tour crown

12 hours ago
Tadej Pogacar hailed a new “golden age” for cycling after securing a third Tour de France title on Sunday to add...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with