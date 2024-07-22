Paris Olympic Spotlight: Vanessa Sarno (weightlifting)

The Philippines' Vanessa Palomar Sarno reacts after winning the gold medal and setting a new games record in the women's 71kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 21, 2022.

Vanessa Sarno is finally making her Olympic debut in Paris.

The 20-year-old weightlifter, who is competing in the women’s 71 kilogram division, booked her spot back in April after lifting 110 kilograms from snatch and 135 kilograms from clean and jerk at the IWF World Cup in Thailand.

The 110 kilogram lift shattered Sarno’s own national record of 108 kilograms. It also solidified the possibility of Sarno being the heir apparent of the Philippines’ first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz.

And despite Paris being her first time to participate in the quadrennial meet, Sarno is already eyeing a medal.

Watch Sarno compete on August 10, at around 1 a.m. (Manila time).