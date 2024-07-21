Ardina builds momentum for Olympic debut, cards 68 in Dana Open

Dottie Ardina of the Philippines plays her shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the Dana Open at the Highland Meadows Golf Club on July 18, 2024 in Sylvania, Ohio.

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina continued to build confidence and momentum ahead of the Olympic Games by shooting a 68 and moving to joint 26th after three rounds of the Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Though she remained far behind runaway leader Chanettee Wannasaen, Ardina’s steady climb underscores her determination to peak in time for the Paris Games, which kicks off the women’s golf competition on August 7 at Le Golf National.

After a 71 and a 69, the ICTSI-backed Ardina faced challenges in the first 10 holes, playing even par with two birdies and two bogeys. However, she birdied Nos. 13 and 14, missed a chance on the par-5 17th but birdied the last hole, also a par-5, to finish with nines of 33-35 at the 34-37 layout.

Although she hit all the fairways in the second round of the $1.75 million championship, Ardina missed three on a 247-yard norm in the pivotal round. However, she made up for it by reaching regulation 16 times, despite struggling with her putting stroke and finishing with 31 putts.

With a five-under 208 aggregate, Ardina moved from tied 37th to a share of 26th, still 11 strokes behind the Thai leader but within striking distance of a potential Top 15 finish.

Wannasaen pulled away with a 66, amassing a 16-under 197 and extending her lead to three over Haeran Ryu, who posted a 200 after a 65. Ssu Chia Cheng also fired a 66 to force a three-way tie at third at 202 with Linn Grant and Xiyu Lin, who both shot 70s.

Ardina is preparing for her first Olympic appearance, teaming up with ICTSI teammate Bianca Pagdanganan, who will complete her preparation at the CPKC Open in Alberta, Canada, next week. Ardina is also scheduled to play in the Portland Classic on Aug. 1-4 in Oregon before flying to Paris.

In New York, Pauline del Rosario fought back from a bogey start with three birdies in the next nine holes but fumbled with another miscue on the 16th to card a 70 and made the cut in the Twin Bridges Championship at Pinehaven Country Club Saturday.

Facing elimination after an opening two-over 73 and a bogey on the first hole, del Rosario displayed resilience, rattling off three birdies over the next nine holes. However, she lost momentum after five straight pars, dropping another late stroke for a 34-36 and a two-day total of 143.

She moved from the brink to joint 25th, 11 strokes behind Lauren Stephenson, who surged ahead by four with a brilliant second straight 66 for a 132. Kaleigh Telfer shot a 65 to tie Maria Bohorquez, who also carded a 66, at 136, while erstwhile joint leader Jessica Porvasnik wavered with a 71, dropping to fourth at 137.

Other Filipina campaigners missed the cut at four-over 146. Tomi Arejola posted a 155 after a 78, Abby Arevalo scored a 158 after a 79, and Chanelle Avaricio skied to an 82 for a 162.