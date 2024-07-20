^

PSL Global hoops tourney: Canada stuns PH-Cebu in '06

Philstar.com
July 20, 2024 | 5:15pm
PSL Global hoops tourney: Canada stuns PH-Cebu in '06
Members of Canada-GIGG and their supporters celebrate their upset win over Philippines-Cebu in the Born 2006 division semifinals of the PSL Global Championship Challenge.
MANILA, Philippines -- Canada-GIGG wielded the upset ax on Philippines-Cebu to score an inspiring 82-78 win and punch a ticket to the championship round of the Born 2006 division of the PSL Global Championship Challenge on Saturday at the Victoria Sports Club.

Ervin John Agua stepped up when needed and delivered 21 points and stole the ball six times in a solid all-around effort that energized the fourth-seeded Canada team in pulling off a stunner over the erstwhile undefeated Philippine quintet represented by players from University of San Jose Recolletos.

Canada will face the winner of Thailand-Traill International School and North America.

Over in the Born 2008 division, North America and the Philippines will go on a head on collision for the third time in the tournament, this time with bigger stakes up for grabs – the championship of the under-16 category,

Just as expected, North America, represented by players from NABA Intercity, blasted New Zealand-Fil Nation Select, 94-52, with Jagger Versoza and Christopher Paul Albano finishing with a double-double performance.

Versoza came away with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Albano chipped in 14 points on top of 10 boards in another dominant show for North America, which entered the championship round in high spirits after posting six wins in as many games.

The Philippines, represented by Pampanga-Luid, experienced stiff resistance earlier from Canada-GIGG but a telling 12-0 run allowed the local boys turn a close game into a rout all the way to a convincing 97-74 triumph in the other semis match.

With the game tied at 21-all early in the fourth, the Philippines unleashed 12 unanswered points which set the tone for the breakaway and never looked back from there.

Yujin Peña, the reigning Most Valuable Player in the recent National Finals, powered his way for 22 points and flexed his strength down low by grabbing 14 boards to spearhead the Philippines’ entry to the championship round.

This will be the third encounter of the Philippines and North America.

In the first two games, North America won in convincing fashions.

