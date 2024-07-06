Gilas falls to Brazil, ends Olympic hopes

MANILA, Philippines -- The Cinderella run of Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament (OQT) is over.

Gilas turned cold after the half and never recovered against Brazil, losing 71-60 Saturday night at Arena Riga in Latvia to see their Paris Olympics dream come to an end.

Bruno Caboclo spearheaded Brazil with a double-double of 15 points, 11 rebounds and an assist. Marcelo Huertas scattered 13 markers and seven dimes.

A cold third quarter spelled the end for the Philippines, as the Brazilians outscored the Filipinos 24-6 to turn a 27-33 halftime deficit to a 51-39 advantage.

Gilas tried to storm back early in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to just seven, 44-51, after back-to-back shots by Dwight Ramos and CJ Perez.

However, Brazil found their rhythm anew and unleashed a 10-2 run capped by a pair of free throws by Caboclo.

Justin Brownlee hit a big 3-pointer to halt the run, but Marcelo Huertas and Leo Meindl made back-to-back deuces to keep the Philippines at bay, 65-49.

A mini 7-2 run by the Nationals helped them inch to just 11, 67-56, and Gilas had a chance to cut it to a single digit lead after Leo Meindl missed a jumper.

Carl Tamayo was able to go coast-to-coast and had a free layup, but missed.

On the other end, Lucas Dias tipped in a miss to push the game to a 69-56 lead with 1:22 remaining, closing the door on any hopes of a comeback.

CJ Perez tried to spark a resurgence, but an improbable drifting jumper from Georginho de Paula stuck the dagger into the hearts of the Gilas faithful.

Brownlee was checked by the unrelenting defense of Brazil, finishing with just 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and four turnovers. He made just five of his 16 field goal attempts.

Dwight Ramos chipped in 13 markers, three rebounds and three assists, while June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez had 10 apiece.

Big man Kai Sotto, who was a game-time decision, did not play.

Gilas actually started strong, taking a 22-12 lead after the first quarter.

After grabbing a 33-23 lead at the 2:53 mark of the second frame, Gilas started to struggle as they weren’t able to make a field goal until the 3:58 mark of the third quarter, when Fajardo tipped in a miss of Chris Newsome.

By that time, the Nationals were already down by six, 35-41.

Brazil outrebounded the Philippines, 43 to 39, while also forcing them to commit three more turnovers.

The Brazilians also made 28 of their 70 field goals, good for 40%, compared to the Philippines’ 24-of-64 clip.

Brazil will be facing in the finals the winner of the other semis match between Latvia and Cameroon.