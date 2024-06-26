Parks to play for Osaka in Japan B.League

MANILA, Philippines – Ray Parks is staying in Japan after signing a new contract with the Osaka Evessa in the Japan B.League, the squad announced Wednesday.

Parks, who averaged 8.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Nagoya Dolphins, said that he is excited to play for Osaka this coming season.

“I'm looking forward to a new stage with Osaka Evessa. I am excited to play with the hopes of all the fans and boosters, the team, and the city of Osaka on my back. Please support us with your enthusiastic cheering,” the 31-year-old said in a statement.

After spending a few years in the PBA, he took his talents to the Land of the Rising Sun, signing with Nagoya in 2021.

Last month, his contract with the Dolphins lapsed.

Osaka general manager Shota Konno, for his part, said that he is excitedd to have Parks as a “special Asian player” on the team.

“Not only is he known for his 3-point shots, but he can also hustle and run on defense,” he said in a statement, as translated by Google.

“He is a perfect fit for Osaka Evessa’s playing style and we are sure he will do a great job,” he added.

“He is very passionate about his play and we are sure he will show us many plays that will instantly get the fans excited.”