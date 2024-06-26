^

Sports

Quezon Tangerines vying in MPVA

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
June 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Quezon Tangerines vying in MPVA
Quezon Province introduces its newly established women’s volleyball team named Quezon Tangerines at the Quezon Provincial Capitol on June 24, 2024.
Michelle Zoleta

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon Province is ready to soar to new heights as it takes its act to the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA)

Bannered by the core of the three-time NCAA champion St. Benilde, the Quezon Tangerines will be the newest squad in the upcoming second season of the upstart volleyball league – an addition to the province’s participation in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

The Quezon Huskers are currently at 12-0 in the MPBL, and the vision is the same for the Tangerines with an ultimate dream of winning it all against rival cities and provinces.

“Ito ‘yung isa sa mga pangarap ng mga taga-Quezon. Noong nagsimula kami sa Quezon Huskers, iba talaga yung nagawa sa Quezon youth kaya we’re very excited for the Quezon Tangerines,” said Gov. Helen Tan, joined by Rep. Mike Tan, in the team’s official launch.

St. Benilde head coach Jerry Yee will mentor the Tangerines with his trusted aces Mycah Go, Zamantha Nolasco, Wielyn Estoque, Corrine Apostol and team captain Jessa Dorog leading the way.

Chenae Basarte, Clydel Mae Catarig, Fiona Naomi Getigan, Cristy Ondangan, Aya Densing, Kim Alison Estenzo, Zen Basilio, Fiona Inocents, Marygrace Borromeo, Sofia Badion, Shekaina and Shana Lleses are the other Lady Blazers for the Tangerines.

Eight homegrown players in Lucena’s own Lenie Sapallo, Jasmine Dapol, Christine Joy Lubiano, Jilian Nicole Quiambao and Louann Latigay, Lucban’s Paola Alban, Pagbilao’s Geraldine Rae Palacio and Kamille Josephine Amaka Tan of Tayabas will complete the Quezon squad following a tryout conducted by Yee himself.

vuukle comment

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gilas belles ruthless

Gilas belles ruthless

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas women pulverized their Maldives counterparts, 141-18, in an electrifying start in the FIBA U18 Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

Cheng severs ties with Filipinas

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Businessman Jefferson Cheng, a key piece of the recent success of the Philippine women’s football team program, has...
Sports
fbtw
Heated UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia as Volkov-Pavlovich bout continues post-match

Heated UFC Fight Night in Saudi Arabia as Volkov-Pavlovich bout continues post-match

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
In spite of the cool air-conditioned confines of the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the mixed martial arts action...
Sports
fbtw
Golf, swimming, judo add to Philippines' Paris Olympics roster

Golf, swimming, judo add to Philippines' Paris Olympics roster

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippine delegation to the Paris Olympics jumped from 15 to 20 after golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina made...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas edges Taiwan Mustangs in exhibition

Gilas edges Taiwan Mustangs in exhibition

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas is leaving the Philippines in high spirits after drubbing the Taiwan Mustangs, 74-64, in a send-off friendly...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Strong field expected in Go For Gold Criterium Race

Strong field expected in Go For Gold Criterium Race

1 hour ago
The Go For Gold Criterium Race takes its act down South as it holds Series 2 of its competition this Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Lessons from the Mustangs

Lessons from the Mustangs

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Gilas treated the hometown fans with a rousing 74-64 win over the Taiwan Mustangs at the PhilSports Arena last Monday but...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls rout Lebanon

Gilas girls rout Lebanon

5 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas cruised to yet another blowout win against Lebanon, 89-63, to stay unbeaten and clinch an outright semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Go For Gold Criterium Race slated in Cebu this weekend

Go For Gold Criterium Race slated in Cebu this weekend

8 hours ago
The Go For Gold Criterium Race takes its act down South as it holds Series 2 of its competition this Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with