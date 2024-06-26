Quezon Tangerines vying in MPVA

Quezon Province introduces its newly established women’s volleyball team named Quezon Tangerines at the Quezon Provincial Capitol on June 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon Province is ready to soar to new heights as it takes its act to the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA)

Bannered by the core of the three-time NCAA champion St. Benilde, the Quezon Tangerines will be the newest squad in the upcoming second season of the upstart volleyball league – an addition to the province’s participation in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

The Quezon Huskers are currently at 12-0 in the MPBL, and the vision is the same for the Tangerines with an ultimate dream of winning it all against rival cities and provinces.

“Ito ‘yung isa sa mga pangarap ng mga taga-Quezon. Noong nagsimula kami sa Quezon Huskers, iba talaga yung nagawa sa Quezon youth kaya we’re very excited for the Quezon Tangerines,” said Gov. Helen Tan, joined by Rep. Mike Tan, in the team’s official launch.

St. Benilde head coach Jerry Yee will mentor the Tangerines with his trusted aces Mycah Go, Zamantha Nolasco, Wielyn Estoque, Corrine Apostol and team captain Jessa Dorog leading the way.

Chenae Basarte, Clydel Mae Catarig, Fiona Naomi Getigan, Cristy Ondangan, Aya Densing, Kim Alison Estenzo, Zen Basilio, Fiona Inocents, Marygrace Borromeo, Sofia Badion, Shekaina and Shana Lleses are the other Lady Blazers for the Tangerines.

Eight homegrown players in Lucena’s own Lenie Sapallo, Jasmine Dapol, Christine Joy Lubiano, Jilian Nicole Quiambao and Louann Latigay, Lucban’s Paola Alban, Pagbilao’s Geraldine Rae Palacio and Kamille Josephine Amaka Tan of Tayabas will complete the Quezon squad following a tryout conducted by Yee himself.