Saso poised for challenge as Women’s PGA kicks off

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 9:42am
Yuka Saso of Japan walks on the fourth hole during the first round of the FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club on March 21, 2024 in Palos Verdes Estates, California.
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso is all but geared up for the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship unfolding Thursday (Friday Manila time) at the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, showcasing renewed confidence and a strategic mindset.

Fresh off her victory at the US Women’s Open, Saso is poised to tackle the season’s third major event, which boasts an increased prize fund of $10.4 million.

Saso, who has returned to the world’s Top 10 at No. 6 following her recent win, understands the challenges posed by the Sahalee course. Known for its narrow fairways and undulating greens, the par-72 layout has been made even more formidable by recent rains, which have lengthened the already demanding 6,731-yard course.

“The PGA Championship is very long compared to other major championships. That’s what makes it difficult, especially in these wet conditions and on this narrow course. You have to be both aggressive and conservative, hitting it straight but also long,” said Saso.

While she is recognized as a powerful hitter, averaging 268 yards and ranking 19th in driving distance on the LPGA Tour, Saso acknowledges the need for precision and consistency, especially given the conditions at Sahalee.

“I hope to be consistent with my driver to give myself shorter clubs for second shots,” she added. The ICTSI-sponsored ace also aims to capitalize on her strong putting performance, where she ranks in the top five for putts per game and strokes gained in putting.

Saso’s past performances at the Women’s PGA Championship have been commendable. She has never missed a cut, finishing tied for 21st in 2021 and joint 30th in 2022. Last year, she was on the brink of victory, only to be narrowly edged out by Ruoning Yin.

This year, Saso will face an early test of will and character as she tees off alongside former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and multi-titled Lexi Thompson in the first two rounds. With a stellar field that includes the top five players in the world — Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, defending champion Yin, Celine Boutier, and Hannah Green — the competition promises to be intense and unpredictable.

Korda, in particular, is seeking redemption after back-to-back missed cuts, despite a strong start to the season that saw her win six of her first seven tournaments, including at the Chevron Championship.

The event also serves as a crucial preparation for next month’s Olympic Games in Paris, where Saso has secured her spot following her major win in Pennsylvania.

In addition to Saso, fellow Filipina golfers and ICTSI teammates Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina are set to make their mark. Pagdanganan, who averages 275 yards in driving distance, will begin her campaign alongside Nataliya Guseva and Isabella Fierro. Ardina will face Morgane Metraux and Allie Knight.

The 156-player field includes nine past champions and 44 of the top 50 players in the world rankings, ensuring a highly competitive tournament. This championship also marks the final opportunity for players to earn Olympic qualifying points, with the top 60 players for the Paris Games to be determined post-tournament.

Saso’s meticulous preparation and recent form make her one of the key players to watch at the Sahalee Country Club. Her ability to navigate the challenging course conditions and maintain consistency will be crucial as she aims to add another major title to her growing list of accomplishments.

