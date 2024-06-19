^

Sports

Enoch Valdez upbeat on NLEX future under Uichico

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 19, 2024 | 2:28pm
Enoch Valdez upbeat on NLEX future under Uichico
NLEX's Enoch Valdez
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Enoch Valdez is elated at the chance to learn more from new NLEX Road Warriors head coach Jong Uichico as he enters his second year in the PBA.

Valdez, one of the main guys of the NLEX squad that reached the quarterfinals, said he is eager to learn from Uichico, a multi-titled mentor that was named the team’s coach a couple of weeks ago. 

“He is a champion coach, a very smart coach. I am excited to learn a lot of new things from him,” Valdez told Philstar.com in Filipino at the sidelines of the 2024 Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Awards Night Monday. 

“He’s been with us in the last conference, he was assistant to Coach Frankie [Lim] so he is not entirely new. But it is different to have him as the head coach, so I am really excited to learn a lot from him,” he added. 

In the recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup, the winger averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game on a respectable 42% from the field. 

He was feted as one of the CPC’s Mythical Five, along with Clint Escamis, Malick Diouf, Jacob Cortez and Kevin Quiambao.

Valdez also capped his collegiate career with a Mythical Five plum in the NCAA Season 99. 

In the recently concluded All-Filipino Cup, Valdez has shown glimpses of his potential as a star in the league, scoring in double digits in four elimination round contests. 

“First of all, I need to really be responsible in what [Uichico] is asking me to do in the court. Whatever he says, I need to be able to do it,” he said. 

“And, I need to be smart. That’s what he wants, to play smart.” 

Uichico has won a total of nine PBA titles with the San Miguel Beermen, the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and the TNT Tropang Texters.

vuukle comment

ENOCH VALDEZ

JONG UICHICO

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Farewell to the Trigger

Farewell to the Trigger

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Basketball fans know Allan Caidic as the Triggerman, the deadly left-handed three-point shooter who was on five PBA champion...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas boys ready for FIBA U-17 World Cup gauntlet

Gilas boys ready for FIBA U-17 World Cup gauntlet

20 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are not heading to the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul,...
Sports
fbtw
Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

Daunting task for Gilas in U-17 World Cup

14 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas boys are not heading to the FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup scheduled from June 29 to July 7 in Istanbul,...
Sports
fbtw
Batang PBA gets going today

Batang PBA gets going today

14 hours ago
The next generation of PBA stars take the spotlight today as the Batang PBA 11-Under tournament gets going at the Ynares Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Waiting for Roach or McCrory

Waiting for Roach or McCrory

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
WBA superfeatherweight champion Lamont Roach will stake his crown against Irish challenger Feargal McCrory at the Entertainment...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baltazar records triple-double as Pampanga destroys Valenzuela

Baltazar records triple-double as Pampanga destroys Valenzuela

1 hour ago
Justine Baltazar posted a triple-double as the Pampanga Giant Lanterns clobbered the Valenzuela Classics, 85-56, on Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum, Brown prove resilient chemistry with Celtics seizing NBA throne

Tatum, Brown prove resilient chemistry with Celtics seizing NBA throne

By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
As the clock ticked to the final moments of their championship-clinching victory, the only left up for debate was: Who was...
Sports
fbtw
MSC draw: Team Liquid Echo grouped with Team Spirit; Falcons AP Bren to face tough foes

MSC draw: Team Liquid Echo grouped with Team Spirit; Falcons AP Bren to face tough foes

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
Moonton Games has officially announced the group draw results of its Mobile Legends: Bang Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2024 taking...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret secures double wins in VCT Pacific Stage 2 opener

Team Secret secures double wins in VCT Pacific Stage 2 opener

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
It was a promising start for Team Secret's new roster as the team started Stage 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Pacific...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with