Enoch Valdez upbeat on NLEX future under Uichico

MANILA, Philippines – Enoch Valdez is elated at the chance to learn more from new NLEX Road Warriors head coach Jong Uichico as he enters his second year in the PBA.

Valdez, one of the main guys of the NLEX squad that reached the quarterfinals, said he is eager to learn from Uichico, a multi-titled mentor that was named the team’s coach a couple of weeks ago.

“He is a champion coach, a very smart coach. I am excited to learn a lot of new things from him,” Valdez told Philstar.com in Filipino at the sidelines of the 2024 Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Awards Night Monday.

“He’s been with us in the last conference, he was assistant to Coach Frankie [Lim] so he is not entirely new. But it is different to have him as the head coach, so I am really excited to learn a lot from him,” he added.

In the recently concluded PBA Philippine Cup, the winger averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game on a respectable 42% from the field.

He was feted as one of the CPC’s Mythical Five, along with Clint Escamis, Malick Diouf, Jacob Cortez and Kevin Quiambao.

Valdez also capped his collegiate career with a Mythical Five plum in the NCAA Season 99.

In the recently concluded All-Filipino Cup, Valdez has shown glimpses of his potential as a star in the league, scoring in double digits in four elimination round contests.

“First of all, I need to really be responsible in what [Uichico] is asking me to do in the court. Whatever he says, I need to be able to do it,” he said.

“And, I need to be smart. That’s what he wants, to play smart.”

Uichico has won a total of nine PBA titles with the San Miguel Beermen, the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and the TNT Tropang Texters.