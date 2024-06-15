Blu Boys shock Mexico for breakthrough win in softball World Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines finally broke through in the WBSC men’s softball World Cup after stunning hosts Mexico, 3-1, Saturday at the Fernando Ortiz stadium.

It is the Blu Boys’ first win in the tournament after bowing against the Dominican Republic and Australia.

On Saturday, however, the Philippines kept its World Cup bid alive with the crucial win.

Eighteen-year-old Jehanz Coro had a pitching masterclass, allowing only three hits, a run and three walks against the hosts. He struck out five batters.

But it was slugger Mark Sarmiento who punched in timely plays for the Philippines.

After Melvin de Castro scored on top of the second inning off a passed ball, Sarmiento was able to bring Kenneth Torres home on top of the second inning with a run batted-in (RBI) to give the Blu Boys a 2-0 lead.

Jesus Cardona Bustamante was able to put Mexico on the board off an RBI.

With Coro forcing the host team to swing and miss, Sarmiento iced the Philippines’ win with a score off a passed ball on top of the seventh inning.

Coro was able to strike out Christian del Valle Enriquez, Abelardo Peuelas and Cardona Bustamante to secure the victory.

Jean Henri Lhuillier, the president of the Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines, lauded the team for the win.

The Blu Boys will be facing Venezuela (9 a.m.) and Czech Republic (12 p.m.) both on Sunday (Manila time).