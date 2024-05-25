^

Sports

Thea Gagate living the dream with Alas Pilipinas in sizzling AVC Challenge Cup start

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 25, 2024 | 12:00pm
Thea Gagate living the dream with Alas Pilipinas in sizzling AVC Challenge Cup start
Thea Gagate tallied 12 points in the Nationals’ four-set victory over India that left Alas as the only team without a loss in Pool A.
STAR / Russell Palma

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a dream come true so far for Alas Pilipinas middle blocker Thea Gagate as she helped the national team to two wins in just as many outings in the ongoing 2024 AVC Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

The towering Lasallian tallied 12 points in the Nationals’ four-set victory over India that left Alas as the only team without a loss in Pool A. Playing in just her second match for the national team, Gagate beamed with pride at herself and the team.

“Yes, of course, very grateful po kasi finally natupad yung dream ko as an athlete and yun nga, gagawin ko lang yung best ko para mailabas yung kaya ko,” said Gagate.

The UAAP veteran played toe-to-toe against more experienced opponents, and as she braces for more tough assignments, she believes her game can only improve.

“For me, mahirap [yung competition] kasi knowing international players [yung kalaban ko], matatangkad sila and di ako sanay,” admitted Gagate. 

“Kasi syempre, sa UAAP, I’m the tallest one so yeah, malaking experience to [para sa akin],” she added.

Despite being younger and more inexperienced, Gagate and the rest of the young guns of Alas Pilipinas have been making waves after their first couple of games, with the UAAP players led by Gagate’s teammate Angel Canino.

But when it comes to the wire, the Taft-based spiker said that it all boils down to their leadership on the court, which is centered on 8-time PVL Best Setter Jia De Guzman.

“Malaking bagay po kasi si Ate Jia knowing her, alam na niya yung gagawin niya sa loob ng court. So very grateful kami na siya yung setter namin, even though onti lang yung preparation, but still, she does her best na makipagcommunicate sa bawat isa,” she said.

De Guzman also serves as the team’s skipper for the pocket tournament.

Gagate, De Guzman and the rest of Alas Pilipinas gun for a 3-0 record when they face Iran on Saturday, May 25, still at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

They play Chinese Taipei on Sunday to wrap up their group stage games. The top two teams of each pool move on to the semifinals of the competition.

vuukle comment

ALAS PILIPINAS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Alas spikers wow hometown crowd

Alas spikers wow hometown crowd

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Displaying incredible grit, Alas Pilipinas tamed a higher-ranked India, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18, last night to continue...
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings, Bolts on even ground

Gin Kings, Bolts on even ground

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
In a situation like this where another misstep would lead to a 1-3 hole, it’s time for Barangay Ginebra to unravel “Playoff...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer in Jones Cup

Kiefer in Jones Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Seasoned guard Kiefer Ravena will reinforce Strong Group Athletics in the 43rd William Jones Cup on July 13 to 21 in...
Sports
fbtw
Ladon begins Paris quest

Ladon begins Paris quest

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
An age difference of 11 years may be an advantage or disadvantage for Bago City veteran Rogen Ladon when he faces Spanish...
Sports
fbtw
Harmie continues reign at Villamor

Harmie continues reign at Villamor

12 hours ago
Harmie Constantino reinforced her status as the top player on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, defending her ICTSI Ladies...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacers' Haliburton questionable for Game 3 v Celtics

Pacers' Haliburton questionable for Game 3 v Celtics

4 hours ago
Indiana All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has been listed as "questionable" for game three of the Pacers' NBA Eastern Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Retamar joins Cignal

Retamar joins Cignal

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
The King Bulldog is now an HD Spiker.
Sports
fbtw

A set shy of history

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Oh, so close.
Sports
fbtw
Beermen fight back from 19 points to sweep Painters, enter PBA finals

Beermen fight back from 19 points to sweep Painters, enter PBA finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
San Miguel would not be denied.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with