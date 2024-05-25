Thea Gagate living the dream with Alas Pilipinas in sizzling AVC Challenge Cup start

Thea Gagate tallied 12 points in the Nationals’ four-set victory over India that left Alas as the only team without a loss in Pool A.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a dream come true so far for Alas Pilipinas middle blocker Thea Gagate as she helped the national team to two wins in just as many outings in the ongoing 2024 AVC Challenge Cup at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

The towering Lasallian tallied 12 points in the Nationals’ four-set victory over India that left Alas as the only team without a loss in Pool A. Playing in just her second match for the national team, Gagate beamed with pride at herself and the team.

“Yes, of course, very grateful po kasi finally natupad yung dream ko as an athlete and yun nga, gagawin ko lang yung best ko para mailabas yung kaya ko,” said Gagate.

The UAAP veteran played toe-to-toe against more experienced opponents, and as she braces for more tough assignments, she believes her game can only improve.

“For me, mahirap [yung competition] kasi knowing international players [yung kalaban ko], matatangkad sila and di ako sanay,” admitted Gagate.

“Kasi syempre, sa UAAP, I’m the tallest one so yeah, malaking experience to [para sa akin],” she added.

Despite being younger and more inexperienced, Gagate and the rest of the young guns of Alas Pilipinas have been making waves after their first couple of games, with the UAAP players led by Gagate’s teammate Angel Canino.

But when it comes to the wire, the Taft-based spiker said that it all boils down to their leadership on the court, which is centered on 8-time PVL Best Setter Jia De Guzman.

“Malaking bagay po kasi si Ate Jia knowing her, alam na niya yung gagawin niya sa loob ng court. So very grateful kami na siya yung setter namin, even though onti lang yung preparation, but still, she does her best na makipagcommunicate sa bawat isa,” she said.

De Guzman also serves as the team’s skipper for the pocket tournament.

Gagate, De Guzman and the rest of Alas Pilipinas gun for a 3-0 record when they face Iran on Saturday, May 25, still at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

They play Chinese Taipei on Sunday to wrap up their group stage games. The top two teams of each pool move on to the semifinals of the competition.