Stamp withdraws from ONE title defense vs Zamboanga due to injury

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 9:37am
Stamp Fairtex
ONE FC

MANILA, Philippines -- ONE Atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex pulled out of ONE 167 next month, where she is supposed to defend her title against Filipina Denice Zamboanga, due to an injury.

In a statement, Stamp said she suffered a knee injury – a torn meniscus – in her training for the bout, which then forced her to withdraw from the main event of ONE 167.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t get on stage for everyone to cheer on. I worked hard and I was very focused for this fight. [But] accidents can happen all the time,” she said.

A replacement for Stamp is being looked for, ONE bared, as Zamboanga will remain on the card.

Stamp stressed that she will be working hard to recover.

“I promise that I’ll do my best [in] therapy and I’ll come back the best as well.”

The event will now be headlined by the featherweight Muay Thai world championship bout between champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

The card will also feature a flyweight kickboxing clash between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Denis Puric.

Mikey Musumeci will also face Gabriel Souza in a bantamweight submission grappling fight; while Johan Ghazali will take on Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight muay thai contest.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

ONE FC
