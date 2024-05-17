^

Sports

NU stars Belen, Solomon beg off joining Alas Plipinas' AVC stint

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 17, 2024 | 4:41pm
NU stars Belen, Solomon beg off joining Alas Plipinas' AVC stint
NU's Bella Belen (left) also has a scheduled on-the-job training while Alyssa Solomon will undergo rehab for her nagging knee injury throughout the season.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – National University spikers Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon will skip the Alas Pilipinas’ campaign in the upcoming 2024 AVC Challenge Cup for Women that the country is hosting next week at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Academic duties and injury rehab were among the factors in the decision of the NU management to not field their two aces for the international tourney slated on May 22 to 29, according to no less than head coach Norman Miguel.

Even Miguel, who was supposed to be part of the national team coaching staff, begged off for now.

“The management formally informed the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) to defer the participation of Belen, Solomon and I,” Miguel told The STAR.

Miguel said the two have to make up for missed school work aside from the much-needed rest at the culmination of the Lady Bulldogs’ championship campaign in UAAP Season 86, their second in the last three seasons with Belen and Solomon leading the way.

The season Most Valuable Player Belen also has a scheduled on-the-job training while Solomon, the Finals MVP, will undergo rehab for her nagging knee injury throughout the season. Belen and Solomon were also named First Best Outside Spiker and Best Opposite Spiker, respectively, in the just-concluded UAAP season capped by NU’s 2-0 sweep of Santo Tomas in the finals.

The two hitters, who led the young national team in international tourneys last year, were among the collegiate stars called up to carry the flag in the AVC tilt, where the PNVF will debut its new moniker “Alas Pilipinas”.

Other UAAP aces in the team to be mentored by Jorge de Brito are former MVP Angel Canino, back-to-back Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate and setter Julia Coronel of La Salle as well as dazzling rookie Casiey Monique Dongallo of the University of the East.

The PVL stars-laden Alas Pilipinas led by Sisi Rondina (Choco Mucho), Eya Laure (Chery Tiggo), Vanie Gandler (Cignal) and Jia Morado-De Guzman (Creamline) is already in the thick of training camp.

Also in the fray are Dawn Macandili-Catindig (Cignal), Faith Nisperos (Akari), Fifi Sharma (Akari), Chery Nunag (Choco Mucho), Dell Palomata (PLDT) and Jen Nierva (Chery Tiggo).

