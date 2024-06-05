^

Sports

PBA removes import height limit for Commissioner's Cup

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 9:22pm
PBA removes import height limit for Commissioner's Cup
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- There will be no height restrictions for next season’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup, commissioner Willie Marcial said on Wednesday, which is expected to bring in an influx of taller imports to the league.

Marcial said that the board already approved the change that would remove the league’s height limit for the import-laden conference.

“The board has approved my proposal to have unlimited height [for imports] in the Commissioner’s Cup, in the second conference,” he told reporters in Filipino before the Game 1 of the Philippine Cup Finals.

“We did this so the Philippine Cup will coincide with our anniversary,” he added.

The PBA previously imposed a 6-foot-9 height limit for imports in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Former NBA star Dwight Howard earlier asked the PBA to reconsider the rule, as he expressed desire to play in Asia’s oldest professional basketball league.

There is also the possibility of having two imports for each team, especially since the league is talking to a foreign team to possibly be a guest team for the Commissioner’s Cup.

“We are already talking to a possible guest team in the second conference. Let’s see. We aare still talking, and we are still talking about schedules, logistics and players and there are no concrete decisions yet. But, we’re looking at a possible guest team,” the executive bared.

“There is the proposal to have two imports. But that still depends if the guest team joins us, maybe we can have two imports,” he added.

“As of now, [the board] is open to having two imports. That is sure if the guest team will join.”

Aside from this, Marcial revealed that the 6-foot-6 height limit in the season-opening PBA Governors’ Cup will remain.

This, though, will have a new format – the 12 PBA teams will be divided into two groups.

“Here, the teams will face teams they are grouped with twice and they will face those outside their group once. Then, a crossover,” he said.

The league’s 49th season will open in August.

BASKETBALL

COMMISSIONER'S CUP

PBA

WILLIE MARCIAL
