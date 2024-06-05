Tamayo signs with Changwon LG Sakers in Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines -- Carl Tamayo is taking his talents to South Korea and joining the Changwon LG Sakers in the Korean Basketball League, the team announced Wednesday.

The development came a few months after the forward parted ways with his Japan B.League team, the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

“We are looking forward to the performance of Carl Tamayo, who played for the Japanese B.League [team] Ryukyu Golden Kings and the Philippine national team,” LG Sakers said in a Facebook post, as translated by Google.

The KBL team finished second in the elimination round with a 36-18 win-loss record.

They had a semifinal berth, but they ultimately fell against the Suwon KT Sonicboom, which lost in the finals against the Busan KCC Egis.

Tamayo averaged 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game for Ryukyu before going their separate ways.

Tamayo’s signing with the KBL team came the same day the squad announced that Filipino import Justin Gutang is leaving the team.

“Thank you to Gutang for always giving his best for the Sakers, fueling us with great energy on the court,” it said.