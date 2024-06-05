^

Sports

Tamayo signs with Changwon LG Sakers in Korean Basketball League

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
June 5, 2024 | 5:10pm
Tamayo signs with Changwon LG Sakers in Korean Basketball League
Carl Tamayo (33)
Fumio Kuroda / East Asia Super League (EASL)

MANILA, Philippines -- Carl Tamayo is taking his talents to South Korea and joining the Changwon LG Sakers in the Korean Basketball League, the team announced Wednesday.

The development came a few months after the forward parted ways with his Japan B.League team, the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

“We are looking forward to the performance of Carl Tamayo, who played for the Japanese B.League [team] Ryukyu Golden Kings and the Philippine national team,” LG Sakers said in a Facebook post, as translated by Google.

The KBL team finished second in the elimination round with a 36-18 win-loss record.

They had a semifinal berth, but they ultimately fell against the Suwon KT Sonicboom, which lost in the finals against the Busan KCC Egis.

Tamayo averaged 3.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game for Ryukyu before going their separate ways.

Tamayo’s signing with the KBL team came the same day the squad announced that Filipino import Justin Gutang is leaving the team.

“Thank you to Gutang for always giving his best for the Sakers, fueling us with great energy on the court,” it said.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CARL TAMAYO

KBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PHINMA stages 2nd Eco-swing Golf Cup

PHINMA stages 2nd Eco-swing Golf Cup

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Sports brings people together, and that was what happened last week, when I was fortunate to have been invited by the PHINMA...
Sports
fbtw
Volley switch not cast in stone

Volley switch not cast in stone

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Tats Suzara said nothing is cast in stone at the moment on the reported...
Sports
fbtw
New set of poles coming for EJ

New set of poles coming for EJ

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association of the Philippines president Terry Capistrano has procured new poles for...
Sports
fbtw
Hoey qualifies for US Open golf tourney

Hoey qualifies for US Open golf tourney

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Filipino PGA Tour rookie Rico Hoey earned his first major start with a strong third-place finish in one of the sectional qualifiers...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Bolts geared for war

Beermen, Bolts geared for war

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Of all the participants in the PBA Season 48 Philippine Cup finals, Meralco veteran Cliff Hodge carries probably the strongest...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Velarde rules National Age Group Chess Championships elims

Velarde rules National Age Group Chess Championships elims

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
John Jerish Velarde claimed his second tournament victory after he recently topped the premier open under-18 division of the...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol names coaches for upcoming IESF tiff

Sibol names coaches for upcoming IESF tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
In preparation for the upcoming 16th World Esports Championships (WEC) by the International Esports Federation (IESF), the...
Sports
fbtw
Delayed ONE title shot pumps up Zamboanga

Delayed ONE title shot pumps up Zamboanga

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Despite having her ONE atomweight MMA world championship shot getting delayed once again, Denice Zamboanga said her motivation...
Sports
fbtw
CSB, Letran climb Pinoyliga rankings

CSB, Letran climb Pinoyliga rankings

6 hours ago
College of St. Benilde and Letran were the biggest movers in the second week of the first The Big Dance power 40 rankings...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with