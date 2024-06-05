Blazers, Knights chalk up pivotal FilOil preseason tourney wins

MANILA, Philippines -- The College of Saint Benilde Blazers and the Letran Knights notched crucial wins in the FilOil EcoOil ECJ Preseason Cup Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan as the elimination round nears its close.

The Blazers booted the Perpetual Help Altas out of the tournament’s quarterfinal race with a huge 77-72 win to keep themselves on top of the NCAA bracket.

Mowell Morales and Matthew Oli spearheaded four Benilde players in double figures with 14 markers apiece.

Jhommel Ancheta chipped in 13 while Ian Torres had 11 off the bench for the Blazers.

The Blazers led by as much as 19 points, 50-31, in the first half.

The Altas, however, took the lead with a 32-12 run that stretched through the five minute mark of the final canto to go up by one, 63-62.

Benilde, however, regained its composure and answered with an 11-2 run to keep Perpetual at bay, 73-65, at the 1:24 mark of the frame.

This was enough separation for the Blazers to bag their seventh straight win in eight games thus far. They will still face the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals to end the elimination round.

Christian Pagaran led all scorers with 22 points in the losing effort. John Paul Boral added 14 of his own for the Altas, who ended their preseason campaign with a 4-5 slate.

Earlier in the day, Letran also won its seventh straight game of the tourney after squeaking past EAC, 84-81.

Deo Cuajao powered the Knights with 22 points off the bench. Sherick Estrada produced 15 markers, four boards and four dimes to end Letran’s elimination round campaign with a 7-2 record.

After leading by as much as six points, 77-71, Letran went on a dry spell as the Generals took a 79-77 lead capped by a 3-pointer by Nico Quinal.

The two teams, then, figured in a nip-and-tuck game, with Estrada dialing up a pull-up jumper to tie the game at 81 with 1:31 remaining in the game.

Estrada also hit the go-ahead layup with 48 seconds to go for the 83-81 lead. This possession was followed by a crucial turnover by King Gurtiza, who made up for it after stealing the ball from Estrada 26 seconds after.

Harvey Pagsanjan then missed potential game-tying layups as Cuajao split from the line to secure the win.

Quinal led the Generals with 17.

To end the gameday, the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers eliminated the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 58-54.

Mo Tounkara had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds as he dominated from inside. Nic Cabanero and new Tiger Amiel Acido had eight markers apiece.

UST led by as much as 10 points, 58-48, with more than five minutes left following an Acido jumper.

Adamson slowly cut the lead, not allowing the Tigers to score, but they just could not get over the hump. No team scored after Falcon Anthony Fransman’s layup with 2:17 remaining.

Matty Erolon had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists for Adamson.

UST will try to book the UAAP bracket’s final playoff berth with a win against the Far Eastern University Tamaraws on Thursday.

In other games, the Mapua Cardinals defeated the Arellano Chiefs, 79-71, while the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers drubbed the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags.

The playoffs of the preseason tournament will tip off this weekend.