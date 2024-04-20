^

Tamaraws trample Maroons, seize semis bonus

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 2:12pm
FEU's Andrei Delicana (right) led the Tamaraws with 11 points.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The Far Eastern University Tamaraws secured the first twice-to-beat advantage of the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament after crushing the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, 25-17, 25-22, 25-22, Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City. 

With only just one loss in 13 games, FEU is assured of the top spot of the tournament heading into the Final Four. 

In the third set, the Tamaraws went up, 19-12.

But UP stormed back and cut the lead to two, 23-21, with good plays by Jaivee Malabanan and Louis Gamban. 

A Jomel Codilla cross-court kill pushed the Morayta-based squad to the match point, but an attack error took the point back. 

A spike off the combination play by Codilla ended the match, 25-22.

Andrei Delicana led the Tamaraws with 11 points. He was the lone FEU player in double figures, as the team had a balanced scoring outing.

Dryx Saavedra added eight markers, while Martin Bugaoan had seven points.  JJ Javelona, Lirick Mendoza and Vincent Nadera recorded six apiece.

Louis Gamban spearheaded UP with 10 points. Daniel Nicolas added nine. 

The Tamaraws will finish on top of the standings for the first time since 2012. In Season 74, they won the championship. 

They will be ending their season against the defending champions National University Bulldogs on Wednesday. 

UP, on the other hand, dropped to 1-12 and will face the University of the East Red Warriors on Saturday. 

In the second game, NU clawed the Adamson Soaring Falcons, 25-19, 25-17, 25-16. 

Leo Aringo and Nico Almendras carried the scoring load with 14 and 13 points, respectively. 

No Adamson player scored in double digits, as Ahmed Tahiluiddin finished with eight markers. 

The Bulldogs won 47 points off spikes, compared to the Soaring Falcons' 24.

NU took the solo second spot with a 10-3 slate, strengthening its quest for the last coveted twice-to-beat spot. Adamson dropped to 4-9.

