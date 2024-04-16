^

Hoffman banners Filipino Olympic aspirants in national athletics tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 16, 2024 | 1:45pm
Hoffman banners Filipino Olympic aspirants in national athletics tilt
Lauren Hoffman
Photo from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association's Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – Lauren Hoffman will spearheaded a star-studded cast that includes other Filipino Olympic hopefuls seeing action in the ICTSI Philippine Athletics Championships slated May 8-12 at the PhilSports oval in Pasig.

Hoffman, a 24-year-old Filipino-American hurdler who has recently eclipsed the 100m hurdles record, will be one of the many national team mainstays — all with a legitimate chance of making the Paris cut — who are scheduled to see action in the five-day meet that stakes Olympic ranking points from World Athletics.

Fil-Spanish John Cabang Tolentino, Asian champion Robyn Brown, and Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Eric Cray, Janry Ubas and Kristina Knott are also scheduled to compete with an eye of earning Olympic qualification points.

All five are eyeing to advance to Paris via meeting the Olympic standard or making the top 40 ranking.

If they end up making it, they will join pole vaulter EJ Obiena — who is skipping the event — and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan.

“They will be present,” said Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association Jasper Tanhueco, who was accompanied by special assistant to the PATAFA president Reli de Leon and national coach Joeffrey Chua in Tuesday’s PSA Forum at the Philippine Sports Commission’s Malate building.

“Makikita ng younger generation idol nila at makaka compete with them,” he added.

De Leon said they are expecting around 700 participants from at least nine countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, divided into three categories — elite open men and women, Under-20 boys and girls and U18 boys and girls — to participate.

“The National Open will be back at PhilSports for the first time since 2021,” said de Leon.

