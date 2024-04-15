As it celebrates Year 60, Milo reaffirms support for Philippine sports

Marking an unbelievable milestone since first venturing into Philippine sports sixty years ago, the renowned sports drink brand and staunch advocate recognized the triumphant athletes of yesterday and today with hopes of paving the way for more achievers of tomorrow.

MANILA, Philippines – Milo vowed to continue nurturing champions in the next six decades and beyond after helping blaze the trail for Filipino world champions — across all sports — in line with its 60th anniversary.

Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the country’s first and only Olympic gold medalist, headlined the event at the Ayala Malls TriNoma in Quezon City with volleyball icon Alyssa Valdez, rising karateka Jamie Lim, basketball great Chris Tiu and two-sport legend Bea Lucero-Lhuiller (taekwondo and gymnastics), who served as one of the first Milo ambassadors.

“Milo has been present in the lives of Filipinos, inspiring every kid on their journey to success. This purpose has driven Milo to the forefront of the grassroots programs for Philippine sports across decades,” said Veronica Cruz, Business Executive Officer and Vice President of Nestle Philippines – Milo.

“We’re privileged in creating champions yesterday, today and tomorrow and in the next decades to come.”

Hundreds of aspiring kids, accompanied by their ever-supportive parents, played a bevy of sports with their idols, symbolizing Milo’s belief in its famous line that goes: “great things start from small beginnings.”

“You need to have a dream. It’s all in the heart, mindset, discipline and grit in the things that they do everyday,” said Diaz, who has built a weightlifting academy for future Filipino lifters.

And that will start from the ground up as Milo, known for “bringing out the champion in every Filipino” has lined up a boatload of events for its 60th anniversary celebration, headlined by marathon races nationwide.

After staging three simultaneous races in Lipa, Laoag and Cebu, Milo will have stops next in Manila, Puerto Princesa, Legaspi, Cavite, Roxas, Iloilo, Bacolod, General Santos, Davao, Tarlac and Cagayan De Oro for the National Finals.

In partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Department of Education, Milo has also launched 30 Summer Sports Clinics and 300 Barangay Leagues for basketball and the booming volleyball sport.

“Marami pa pong dapat abangan sa Milo in the coming years. Let’s continue building champions in sports and in life,” said Milo Head of Sports Carlo Sampan, also joined by Milo Consumer Marketing Manager Ana Twaño.