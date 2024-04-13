Lady Tamaraws shock Golden Tigresses, complete semis cast

MANILA, Philippines -- The Final Four is set.

The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws stunned the league-leading University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in a five-set thriller, 19-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10, in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Faida Bakanke led the charge for the Lady Tamaraws, finishing with 21 big points off of 15 attacks, four blocks and two service aces. Jean Asis added 16 markers.

UST led the fifth set, 7-6, with a Cassie Carballo block.

Three straight points by FEU capped by an attack by Asis gave the Morayta-based squad a 9-7 cushion.

This gave the Lady Tamaraws enough ammunition to continue the run to a 5-0 blitz, as they took a 12-7 advantage with an attack error by UST.

Timely points by Ren Penafiel kept the Tigresses alive, cutting the lead to three, 10-13.

However, FEU would not be denied as a kill by Alyzza Devosora and an error by Reg Jurado ended the match, 15-10.

Tin Ubaldo continued to be the steady hand of FEU’s offense, notching 21 excellent sets in the potential preview of the Final Four.

The comebacking Angeline Poyos spearheaded the Tigresses with 20 points and 10 receptions. Jurado added 14 markers, while Jonna Perdido chipped in 12.

The win formalized FEU’s return to the Final Four, eliminating the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Adamson Lady Falcons, UE Red Warriors and UP Fighting Maroons.

They rose to 7-4 in the standings, while UST slipped to 10-2. UST is currently ahead of the 9-1 La Salle Lady Spikers and the 9-2 NU Lady Bulldogs.