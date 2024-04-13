PUBG Mobile announces collab with popular anime series SPY X FAMILY

The PUBG Mobile and SPY X FAMILY collaboration is available until May 12.

MANILA, Philippines – As part of its sixth anniversary, PUBG Mobile has announced yet another collaboration, this time with popular anime series SPY X FAMILY.

“As we strive to evolve the PUBG MOBILE experience, we're thrilled to announce our latest collaboration with the beloved SPY×FAMILY franchise. We're excited to provide our players with an in-game experience that not only delivers pulse-pounding action but also embodies the charm of SPY×FAMILY,” said Vincent Wang, head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games.

The popular manga and anime series follows the adventures of an undercover spy, Loid Forger, alias Twilight, as he fulfills a secret mission that requires him to have a family. His newfound family is anything but average as his newly adopted daughter Anya is actually a telepath and his wife Yor Briar is an assassin on the opposite side of his cause.

In game, players can look forward to different themed items and accessories, with players being able to use Anya's iconic pink hairstyle and Yor's assassin attire. The collaboration will also introduce a brand-new themed Prize Path that upon activation will have an immediate SPY X FAMILY vehicle skin reward amongst other themed prizes.

Exclusive rewards are also up for grabs when a player manages to collect all collaborative items.

