Lady Tamaraws stay on semis hunt

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws continue to inch closer to the last remaining Final Four spot of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Faida Bakanke took charge for the Lady Tamaraws, scoring 13 points built on 11 attacks and two blocks. Chen Tagaod followed suit with 12 points.

FEU was leading by just one, 22-21, in the third set.

Bakanke then took over, scoring crucial back-to-back points to help the Lady Tamaraws take a three point lead to move within match point, 24-21.

A service error by Tagaod and a kill by Barbie Jamili helped Adamson inch closer, 23-24.

An off-speed hit by Gerzel Petallo ended the match, which took an hour and 26 minutes.

Petallo and Jean Asis chipped in 11 and 10 markers, respectively, for the Morayta-based spikers.

Rookies Red Bascon and Jamili led Adamson with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

FEU’s win kicked the UP Fighting Maroons out of the semifinal race.

“For me, it is really an inspiration for us to really get revenge, because we have a goal, which is the Final Four. So, we should not let go of this goal and we really have to double, triple our work,” Tagaod told reporters in Filipino after the game.

FEU is now holding on to the solo fourth spot after moving up to 6-4 in the season. Adamson’s Final Four hopes continued to dim as they dropped to 2-8.