^

Sports

Lady Tamaraws stay on semis hunt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
April 9, 2024 | 5:05pm
Lady Tamaraws stay on semis hunt
FEU's Faida Bakanke had 13 points
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws continue to inch closer to the last remaining Final Four spot of the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament after sweeping the Adamson Lady Falcons, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23 Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Faida Bakanke took charge for the Lady Tamaraws, scoring 13 points built on 11 attacks and two blocks. Chen Tagaod followed suit with 12 points.

FEU was leading by just one, 22-21, in the third set.

Bakanke then took over, scoring crucial back-to-back points to help the Lady Tamaraws take a three point lead to move within match point, 24-21.

A service error by Tagaod and a kill by Barbie Jamili helped Adamson inch closer, 23-24.

An off-speed hit by Gerzel Petallo ended the match, which took an hour and 26 minutes.

Petallo and Jean Asis chipped in 11 and 10 markers, respectively, for the Morayta-based spikers.

Rookies Red Bascon and Jamili led Adamson with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

FEU’s win kicked the UP Fighting Maroons out of the semifinal race.

“For me, it is really an inspiration for us to really get revenge, because we have a goal, which is the Final Four. So, we should not let go of this goal and we really have to double, triple our work,” Tagaod told reporters in Filipino after the game.

FEU is now holding on to the solo fourth spot after moving up to 6-4 in the season. Adamson’s Final Four hopes continued to dim as they dropped to 2-8.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON LADY FALCONS

FEU LADY TAMARAWS

UAAP

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

Teodoro steers Mindoro past Bicol in MPBL

23 hours ago
Teytey Teodoro found his groove in the homestretch and lifted the Mindoro Tamaraws past the Bicol Oragons, 84-81, on Monday...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino squad Banh Mi Kitchen tops Thailand 3x3 tilt

Filipino squad Banh Mi Kitchen tops Thailand 3x3 tilt

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Philippine club Banh Mi Kitchen ruled the 3x3 Basketball Thailand International League at the Mueang Pathum Thani in Zeer...
Sports
fbtw
Balance of power in PBA?

Balance of power in PBA?

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
The balance of power in the PBA has tilted – at least for now.
Sports
fbtw
'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA

'Caitlin Clark Effect' set to transform WNBA

10 hours ago
After a dazzling college career that smashed records on and off the basketball court, Caitlin Clark's legacy as a trailblazing...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: 'Let&rsquo;s cook'

PGA Tour Player Blog: 'Let’s cook'

By Min Woo Lee | 10 hours ago
Australian star Min Woo Lee has become a sensation on and off the course with his swash-buckling brand of golf while entertaining...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Upbeat Matsuyama eyes second green jacket

Upbeat Matsuyama eyes second green jacket

3 hours ago
Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama enters this week’s Masters Tournament in upbeat mood as he looks to repeat his historic...
Sports
fbtw
Beard scores but Filipinas fall to South Korea 2-1

Beard scores but Filipinas fall to South Korea 2-1

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Angie Beard’s maiden goal as a Filipina was the bright spot for the Philippine women’s national football team,...
Sports
fbtw
Bataan, Negros book MPBL wins

Bataan, Negros book MPBL wins

5 hours ago
The Bataan Risers and Negros Muscovados took different routes toward victories in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret opens VCT Pacific Stage 1 with back-to-back losses

Team Secret opens VCT Pacific Stage 1 with back-to-back losses

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
All-Filipino Valorant squad Team Secret suffered back-to-back losses in the opening week of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT)...
Sports
fbtw
Dagoon, Go sweep MVP honors in Paulino netfest

Dagoon, Go sweep MVP honors in Paulino netfest

5 hours ago
Cadee Jan Dagoon dominated with remarkable finesse, clinching a victory and a runner-up finish in singles play to earn MVP...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with