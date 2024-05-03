Knicks survive 76ers to enter NBA playoffs 2nd round

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 02: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots over Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter of game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at the Wells Fargo Center on May 02, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MANILA, Philippines – The New York Knicks advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs after holding on against the Philadelphia 76ers, 118-115, in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round matchup at the Wells Fargo Center Friday morning (Manila time).

With the win, the Knicks will be facing the Indiana Pacers, who earlier in the day booted the third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

Jalen Brunson detonated for 41 points, the third straight game he scored more than 40.

Donte DiVincenzo added 23 points while making 5-of-9 3-point attempts.

With New York leading by eight, 109-101, with 2:43 remaining following an incomplete and-one play by OG Anunoby, Kelly Oubre and Tyrese Maxey towed Philly back into the game with a 7-0 run to cut the lead to one, 108-109, with 1:11 left.

On the other end, Brunson sank a floater plus the foul with 53.6 seconds to go to keep the Knicks in control.

The guard missed the extra free throw, and Maxey was fouled on a layup, which was called a goaltend as the game was kept in a deadlock, 111-all.

With the game heating up, Brunson initiated the play, and with the shot clock winding down, he kicked the ball out to Josh Hart.

Hart then faked a pass and attempted a triple from straightaway, and his shot found the bottom of the net as the Knicks went up by three, 114-111.

In the next possession, Joel Embiid had a timely layup to cut the lead to one anew. The Sixers took time to stop the clock with a foul, with Donte DiVincenzo being fouled by Embiid with 11 seconds left — the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player’s final foul.

The game then turned into a free throw shooting affair, with Maxey and Brunson trading perfect trips to the line as New York maintained a three-point lead.

With time running out, Buddy Hield tried a heave but missed the mark, securing the Knicks’ playoff round win.

Anunoby and Hart added 19 and 16 markers, respectively. The former had nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks, while the latter had 14 boards and seven dimes.

Embiid had 39 points and 13 rebounds in the losing effort. Hield had his best game of the playoffs with 20 points while making 6-of-9 3-pointers.

The second round matchup of New York and Indiana will tip off next week.