Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano etched history by becoming the first non-Korean Most Valuable Player in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) since its foundation in 1997.

The California standout averaged 15.0 points on an impressive 40.9 three-point clip laced by 6.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals as his squad Wonju DB Promy topped the elimination round with a 41-13 slate.

Alvano, serving as an import under the Asian Quota Player program, was formally recognized in the awarding ceremony on Monday night, adding another feather in the cap of Filipino imports abroad.

RJ Abarrientos with former team Ulsan Hyundai albeit now with the Japan B. League’s Shinshu won the Rookie of the Year honor while Anyang’s Rhenz Abando reigned as the Slam Dunk Contest king in the KBL All-Stars last year.

Joining Alvano in the All-KBL team were his teammates Kang Sangjae and Dedric Lawson, who’s also the KBL Import MVP, as well as Suwon’s Paris Bass and Seoul Samsung’s Lee Junghyun.

Alvano, 27, previously played in Germany, Thailand and the Philippines with Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League under the tutelage of now NBA’s Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag.