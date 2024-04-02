^

Sports

Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
April 2, 2024 | 2:02pm
Fil-Am guard becomes 1st non-local MVP in Korean Basketball League
Ethan Alvano
Wonju DB Promy

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano etched history by becoming the first non-Korean Most Valuable Player in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) since its foundation in 1997.

The California standout averaged 15.0 points on an impressive 40.9 three-point clip laced by 6.6 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals as his squad Wonju DB Promy topped the elimination round with a 41-13 slate.

Alvano, serving as an import under the Asian Quota Player program, was formally recognized in the awarding ceremony on Monday night, adding another feather in the cap of Filipino imports abroad.

RJ Abarrientos with former team Ulsan Hyundai albeit now with the Japan B. League’s Shinshu won the Rookie of the Year honor while Anyang’s Rhenz Abando reigned as the Slam Dunk Contest king in the KBL All-Stars last year.

Joining Alvano in the All-KBL team were his teammates Kang Sangjae and Dedric Lawson, who’s also the KBL Import MVP, as well as Suwon’s Paris Bass and Seoul Samsung’s Lee Junghyun.

Alvano, 27, previously played in Germany, Thailand and the Philippines with Alab Pilipinas in the ASEAN Basketball League under the tutelage of now NBA’s Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jimmy Alapag.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers tangle with Scorpions

Archers tangle with Scorpions

16 hours ago
The PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup returns from a two-break with a clash between collegiate champions EcoOil-La Salle and...
Sports
fbtw
PBA&rsquo;s explosive sixth men

PBA’s explosive sixth men

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
In the PBA Philippine Cup, there are 11 players averaging in double figure points without starting a single contest.
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee remains Gilas&rsquo; lead guy, Boatwright is backup

Brownlee remains Gilas’ lead guy, Boatwright is backup

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
In search of additional ammo, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone is turning to the talented import who helped San Miguel Beer...
Sports
fbtw
Land of Rising Sun dear to Jerusalem

Land of Rising Sun dear to Jerusalem

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
For the second time in his career, Melvin Jerusalem is bringing home a major boxing title after a trip to his favorite hunting...
Sports
fbtw
Spirited clash in Caliraya looms

Spirited clash in Caliraya looms

16 hours ago
The Philippine Golf Tour gears up for another spirited clash as it heads to the scenic Caliraya Springs Golf Club for the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines cops silver in Women's Asia & Oceania ice hockey tilt

Philippines cops silver in Women's Asia & Oceania ice hockey tilt

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The Philippine women’s ice hockey team fell a victory short of clinching the gold medal in their first tournament back,...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo standout Joson heads to Australia's NBL1

Ateneo standout Joson heads to Australia's NBL1

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Another Filipina is set to play Down Under as Ateneo alumni Jhazmin Joson announced her signing with the Goldfields Giants...
Sports
fbtw
US college sensation Caitlin Clark drops 41 points to lead Iowa past LSU Tigers

US college sensation Caitlin Clark drops 41 points to lead Iowa past LSU Tigers

6 hours ago
US women's college basketball sensation Caitlin Clark scored 41 points as the University of Iowa avenged their defeat over...
Sports
fbtw
Back injury keeps Utah's Jordan Clarkson out of NBA 6th Man of the Year race

Back injury keeps Utah's Jordan Clarkson out of NBA 6th Man of the Year race

By Alder Almo | 6 hours ago
Jordan Clarkson had the third-best odds to win the NBA’s 6th Man of the Year award in January.  But an ill-timed...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with