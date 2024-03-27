Gilas women off to great start in FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas women had a strong start in the 2024 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup after coming up unscathed in the first day of the competition Wednesday at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Gilas women, composed of the quartet of Mikka Cacho, Kaye Pingol, Jhazmin Joson and Camille Clarin, dominated Tahiti, 21-3, on Wednesday morning.

Joson led the way with 10 points, eight of which coming from beyond the arc, while Cacho chipped in seven.

The Filipinos were too much to handle for Tahiti, as the four just pounced on their opponents, turning a 5-3 advantage to a 21-3 massacre.

Pingol added three, while Clarin had a point.

Herehau Teissier, Hereiti Viriamu and Poehei Teissier had a point each for Tahiti.

In the afternoon game against Maldives, Cacho and Pingol spearheaded the Philippines with eight points apiece.

Gilas women started the game strong, going up 6-1 off a point by Cacho.

After a 2-pointer by Fathmnath Athif to cut the lead to three, 3-6, the Philippines went to work, unleashing a 5-1 run capped by a pair of free throws by Pingol.

Athif tried to tow Maldives back with a deuce, 11-14, but it was the last point by the South Asian nation.

Jozon, Cacho and Pingol teamed up to grab the win, 19-11.

Clarin had two points for the Philippines, while Joson had one.

Athif and Aishath Inasha had four points apiece for Maldives, while Fathimath Rishma had three.

The Philippines will be facing Kazakhstan next on Thursday.