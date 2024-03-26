^

Sports

Malixi all geared up for Augusta Amateur debut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 1:49pm
Malixi all geared up for Augusta Amateur debut
Rianne Malixi
kplga.com

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi is channeling her excitement into thorough preparation ahead of her highly anticipated debut in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur unfolding April 3 in Augusta, Georgia.

Ensuring every aspect is finely tuned — from her game to her mental strength — Malixi is primed for the challenge.

A strong runner-up finish in the recent Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in South Carolina has provided a significant boost to her confidence as she gears up for the fifth staging of the 54-hole championship.

But Malixi remains grounded, fully aware of the formidable competition she will face, including top-ranked players like world No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad from Sweden, No. 4 Lottie Woad from England, Germany’s No. 5 Helen Briem and No. 6 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio from Spain.

Currently ranked 37th in the world amateur standings, the ICTSI-backed campaigner marked her 2024 campaign with a victory in the Australian Master of the Amateur Championship in January.

Subsequent strong performances, including an eighth-place finish in the Australian Amateur and a fifth-place effort in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Singapore, have further showcased her talent.

Having committed to Duke University, the 16-year-old also gained valuable experience competing in the Singapore Women’s Open, finishing tied at 60th in the professional event.

Malixi, who has won several titles on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, approaches her inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearance with high hopes of making a significant impact.

Established in 2019, the championship aims to foster greater interest and participation in women’s golf, providing promising players like Malixi with an inspiring platform to pursue their dreams.

Past champions include Jennifer Kupcho and Tsubasa Kajitani, with Anna Davis and Rose Zhang among the distinguished winners.

Malixi is among the 29 first-time competitors in the event, including 24 who are in the Top 100 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. They include No. 11 Andrea Revuelta, No. 16 Rocio Tejedo and No. 22 Paula Martin Sampedro, all from Spain, No. 21 Kokoro Nakamura from Japan, Italy’s Francesca Fiorellini, Australian Maddison Hindon-Tolchard, and Lauren Kim from Canada.

The tournament will unfold over two days at the Champions Retreat Golf Club on April 3 and 4 with the top 30 players and ties advancing to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club. A practice round at Augusta is scheduled on April 5, preceding the culmination of the championship on April 6.

The winner will earn invitations to multi-elite tournaments, including the next five Augusta National Amateurs, the 2024 US Women’s Open, the 2024 Womens’ Open, the 2024 Chevron Championship, the 2024 Evian Championship and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships for which she is eligible for one year.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cool Smashers eye solo PVL lead

Cool Smashers eye solo PVL lead

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Creamline guns for the solo lead while Cignal seeks a share of it as the two collide in a battle of the giants Tuesday in...
Sports
fbtw
Avoiding the play-in

Avoiding the play-in

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
The NBA regular season ends on April 14, meaning only 20 days are left to determine which teams from the East and West will...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-foreign teams top NBTC finals

Fil-foreign teams top NBTC finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Global squads stamped their class as Fil-Am Nation Select-USA and Canada’s Top Flight Sports reigned supreme in the...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile continues steady rise in Philippines

PUBG Mobile continues steady rise in Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
PUBG: Mobile has been a steady shooting game that Filipinos have been playing since its release back in 2018. Since then,...
Sports
fbtw
Giannis puts up 30-19 statline as Bucks silence Thunder

Giannis puts up 30-19 statline as Bucks silence Thunder

1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo sparked the Milwaukee Bucks over Oklahoma City in a showdown of NBA contenders.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hawks stage 30-point comeback to stun Celtics

Hawks stage 30-point comeback to stun Celtics

1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks produced a comeback for the ages to overturn a 30-point deficit and defeat the Eastern Conference-leading...
Sports
fbtw
Run for a cause and make a difference at Clark One Big Run 2024!

Run for a cause and make a difference at Clark One Big Run 2024!

By Nuel Manaligod | 4 hours ago
The Ateneo Alumni Association (Pampanga Chapter) is inviting everyone to the much-awaited Clark One Big Run.
Sports
fbtw
Mbappe fires France warning after Germany friendly defeat

Mbappe fires France warning after Germany friendly defeat

5 hours ago
France captain Kylian Mbappe said his team's friendly loss to Germany over the weekend should serve as a warning going into...
Sports
fbtw
Ohtani denies betting on baseball, 'saddened, shocked' by scandal

Ohtani denies betting on baseball, 'saddened, shocked' by scandal

5 hours ago
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani said had never bet on baseball or other sports, declaring himself "saddened and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with