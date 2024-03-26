Malixi all geared up for Augusta Amateur debut

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi is channeling her excitement into thorough preparation ahead of her highly anticipated debut in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur unfolding April 3 in Augusta, Georgia.

Ensuring every aspect is finely tuned — from her game to her mental strength — Malixi is primed for the challenge.

A strong runner-up finish in the recent Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club in South Carolina has provided a significant boost to her confidence as she gears up for the fifth staging of the 54-hole championship.

But Malixi remains grounded, fully aware of the formidable competition she will face, including top-ranked players like world No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad from Sweden, No. 4 Lottie Woad from England, Germany’s No. 5 Helen Briem and No. 6 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio from Spain.

Currently ranked 37th in the world amateur standings, the ICTSI-backed campaigner marked her 2024 campaign with a victory in the Australian Master of the Amateur Championship in January.

Subsequent strong performances, including an eighth-place finish in the Australian Amateur and a fifth-place effort in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Singapore, have further showcased her talent.

Having committed to Duke University, the 16-year-old also gained valuable experience competing in the Singapore Women’s Open, finishing tied at 60th in the professional event.

Malixi, who has won several titles on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, approaches her inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur appearance with high hopes of making a significant impact.

Established in 2019, the championship aims to foster greater interest and participation in women’s golf, providing promising players like Malixi with an inspiring platform to pursue their dreams.

Past champions include Jennifer Kupcho and Tsubasa Kajitani, with Anna Davis and Rose Zhang among the distinguished winners.

Malixi is among the 29 first-time competitors in the event, including 24 who are in the Top 100 of the World Amateur Golf Ranking. They include No. 11 Andrea Revuelta, No. 16 Rocio Tejedo and No. 22 Paula Martin Sampedro, all from Spain, No. 21 Kokoro Nakamura from Japan, Italy’s Francesca Fiorellini, Australian Maddison Hindon-Tolchard, and Lauren Kim from Canada.

The tournament will unfold over two days at the Champions Retreat Golf Club on April 3 and 4 with the top 30 players and ties advancing to the final round at Augusta National Golf Club. A practice round at Augusta is scheduled on April 5, preceding the culmination of the championship on April 6.

The winner will earn invitations to multi-elite tournaments, including the next five Augusta National Amateurs, the 2024 US Women’s Open, the 2024 Womens’ Open, the 2024 Chevron Championship, the 2024 Evian Championship and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships for which she is eligible for one year.