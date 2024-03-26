^

Run for a cause and make a difference at Clark One Big Run 2024!

Nuel Manaligod - Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 11:00am
Run for a cause and make a difference at Clark One Big Run 2024!
Celebrate fitness and fun and choose from 5k, 10k and 21k runs.

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Alumni Association (Pampanga Chapter) is inviting everyone to the much-awaited Clark One Big Run at CDC Clark Pampanga, April 21.

Celebrate fitness and fun and choose from 5k, 10k and 21k runs, where all finishers get to receive medals.

The fun run is not just about breaking personal records but breaking barriers for community development, as funds raised will directly support vital programs like medical missions and initiatives of chosen charitable organizations. So, your involvement makes a real difference!

You can register online by visiting My Run Time website or through the official registration link: Clark One Big Run 2024 Registration.

 

For more information and updates, visit the official Facebook page: Clark One Big Run Facebook Page.

