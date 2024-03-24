Blue Eagles reassert mastery over Maroons in UAAP women's volleyball

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles swept their UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball series with the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, blasting their Katipunan rivals 25-14, 25-20, 25-15, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Unlike their first round matchup wherein Ateneo had to come back from two sets down, the Blue Eagles blasted UP right off the gate to notch their third victory of the season.

It was an easy win for Ateneo, which came from a tough five-set loss against league leaders UST Golden Tigresses earlier in the week.

After easy victories in the first and second sets, Ateneo continued their hot play, going up 14-6.

With the Blue Eagles on match point, 24-15, Anthea Selga dialed in a service ace to secure the triumph.

Zel Tsunashima led Ateneo with 16 points. Sobe Buena added 10 points.

Steph Bustrilo spearheaded the Diliman-based volleybelles with eight points.

Nina Ytang had five points in her return to action.

Ateneo rose to 3-6, strengthening their position for the Final Four, while UP dropped to 1-8 in the season.

The Blue Eagles will clash with fourth seed FEU Lady Tamaraws on April 4, while UP will battle reigning champion La Salle on the same day.