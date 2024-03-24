^

Sports

Blue Eagles reassert mastery over Maroons in UAAP women's volleyball

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 24, 2024 | 6:47pm
Blue Eagles reassert mastery over Maroons in UAAP women's volleyball
Zel Tsunashima
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles swept  their UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball series with the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons, blasting their Katipunan rivals 25-14, 25-20, 25-15, Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Unlike their first round matchup wherein Ateneo had to come back from two sets down, the Blue Eagles blasted UP right off the gate to notch their third victory of the season.

It was an easy win for Ateneo, which came from a tough five-set loss against league leaders UST Golden Tigresses earlier in the week.

After easy victories in the first and second sets, Ateneo continued their hot play, going up 14-6.

With the Blue Eagles on match point, 24-15, Anthea Selga dialed in a service ace to secure the triumph.

Zel Tsunashima led Ateneo with 16 points. Sobe Buena added 10 points.

Steph Bustrilo spearheaded the Diliman-based volleybelles with eight points.

Nina Ytang had five points in her return to action.

Ateneo rose to 3-6, strengthening their position for the Final Four, while UP dropped to 1-8 in the season.

The Blue Eagles will clash with fourth seed FEU Lady Tamaraws on April 4, while UP will battle reigning champion La Salle on the same day.

vuukle comment

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lady Spikers repeat over Lady Tamaraws

Lady Spikers repeat over Lady Tamaraws

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The La Salle Lady Spikers won their fifth straight match in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament after...
Sports
fbtw
Top Americans tumble out at Miami Open, Sinner sails through

Top Americans tumble out at Miami Open, Sinner sails through

9 hours ago
Taylor Fritz was upset by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild in straight sets at the Miami Open on Saturday (Sunday,...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz and Swiatek dominate in Miami but woes for Americans

Alcaraz and Swiatek dominate in Miami but woes for Americans

9 hours ago
Top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek cruised to straight set victories at the Miami Open on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time)while...
Sports
fbtw
Unstoppable Dongallo tows Lady Warriors past Lady Falcons

Unstoppable Dongallo tows Lady Warriors past Lady Falcons

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Casiey Dongallo could not be stopped.
Sports
fbtw
Eagle-eyed Mitchell grabs two-shot lead PGA Valspar

Eagle-eyed Mitchell grabs two-shot lead PGA Valspar

7 hours ago
Keith Mitchell fired a sensational eagle on the final hole to grab a two-shot lead after the third round of the PGA Valspar...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celtics pass Bulls test to push NBA win streak to nine games

Celtics pass Bulls test to push NBA win streak to nine games

5 hours ago
The Boston Celtics pushed their NBA winning streak to nine games with a 124-113 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Canino draws vs Mejia, seals chess Olympiad berth

Canino draws vs Mejia, seals chess Olympiad berth

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Dreams do come true.
Sports
fbtw
Marcial confident of dooming Thai foe with uppercut

Marcial confident of dooming Thai foe with uppercut

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Once his left uppercut connected, Eumir Marcial knew that his opponent, Thailand’s Thoedsak Sinam, would not be standing...
Sports
fbtw
LA Tenorio, Eya Laure underscore importance of sports camps

LA Tenorio, Eya Laure underscore importance of sports camps

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
Basketball icon LA Tenorio and volleyball star Eya Laure relished going back to their roots as they made an appearance in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with