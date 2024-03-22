DAZN to exclusive carry PGA Tour Live in Southeast Asia, MENA

DAZN, the leading global sports entertainment streaming platform, and the PGA Tour has announced the creation of a series of new, dedicated ways for golf fans, including those in Southeast Asia, to access the action from the PGA Tour, the biggest names in golf and the most iconic venues in the game.

DAZN’s world-leading digital technology enables the platform to deliver the PGA Tour’s rich array of content and competitions in ways that create more and better access for golf fans. PGA Tour Pass on DAZN will feature four live and exclusive feeds (Main Feed, Marquee Group, Featured Groups and Featured Holes), which provide the breadth and depth of choice that DAZN delivers for fans, creating more choice and better access — live or on-demand.

This new PGA Tour offering is available exclusively on DAZN, as a standalone subscription across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, creating a dedicated PGA Tour offer for DAZN subscribers to enjoy. The availability of the live and exclusive feeds outside of the PGA TOUR’s traditional broadcast windows places PGA Tour Pass on DAZN in prime viewing time, particularly in Southeast Asia.

DAZN will also distribute a global (excluding the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, France, Australia and China) PGA Tour Fast Channel within DAZN’s extensive freemium offering.

DAZN is at the forefront of establishing competition, league and sport dedicated channels that can deliver the reach and exposure that rights holders and fans want. The PGA Tour Fast channel comes following the successful roll out of NFL Game Pass and the launch of FIBA’s Courtside 1891 basketball channel on the DAZN platform.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “DAZN strives to give fans what they want as well as delivering reach and value for rights holders – our technology and scale allows us to do this. This deal with the PGA TOUR gives golf fans across MENA and Southeast Asia fantastic choice, accessibility, and flexibility with new and exclusive ways to follow all the action on PGA Tour Pass. And the PGA Tour Fast Channel, which will be a core element of DAZN’s freemium offer, will create even greater opportunities for more DAZN users to enjoy the PGA Tour.

“DAZN is committed to building a platform that delivers on the growth potential that the digitisation of sports media consumption is generating. Fans want dedicated channels where they can access content in a new and different ways, when and how they want. There are different levels of fandom that DAZN can cater for with our freemium and social offerings. DAZN is delivering this, and all in one place.”

Rick Anderson, PGA Tour chief commercial officer, said: “We are proud to bring the excitement of PGA Tour competition to DAZN viewers through this exciting new channel. PGA Tour Pass on DAZN complements our international media partners in these markets and further helps the Tour meet the demand for content that our fans have grown accustomed to.”