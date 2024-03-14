Cone bares all-out support for Indonesia-bound Brownlee

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone was delighted at the news that naturalized player Justin Brownlee will be playing as an import in the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) for the next couple of months.

It was reported Thursday night that Brownlee, who is also Cone’s longtime import in Barangay Ginebra in the PBA, will be playing for a still undisclosed team in the IBL.

Asked about Brownlee’s decision to play, Cone chose to see the positive side of things.

“We're happy for him. Gives him some extra income and helps him stay sharp and in shape,” said Cone.

Now that the PBA is playing an All-Filipino conference, Cone pointed out that Brownlee has time to play in other leagues before returning for Ginebra, and before Gilas Pilipinas’ next stint in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

“He'll be back for Ginebra in the next import conference, or in June for Gilas,” he said.

Brownlee last played for Gilas Pilipinas in the first window of the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. In the Nationals' 106-53 win over Chinese Taipei last February 25, he finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal and two blocks.