Fuel Masters pull away in the 4th vs Dyip for 1st win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 10:02pm
Fuel Masters pull away in the 4th vs Dyip for 1st win
Phoenix's RR Garcia (with the ball) tallied his first PBA career double-double against the Terrafirma Dyip.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Phoenix Fuel Masters have barged into the win column of the PBA Philippine Cup after using the fourth quarter to run away from the Terrafirma Dyip, 94-78, Wednesday evening at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Phoenix outscored Terrafirma 30-14 in the final frame to turn a 64-all deadlock to the blowout win.

The two teams traded baskets early on in the quarter, with the Fuel Masters leading by just three, 76-73, following a pair of freebies by Juami Tiongson with 6:35 to go.

Phoenix then unleashed a backbreaking 16-2 run in the next five minutes to completely take control of the game, 92-75, capped by a layup by RR Garcia.

Javi Gomez de Liano finally cut the blitz, 78-92, but it was too late.

A layup by Jason Perkins put the cherry on top and set the final score.

Garcia had a throwback performance, putting in a double-double of 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds without turnovers.

Perkins added 18 points, seven boards and five dimes, while Ken Tuffin chipped in 17 markers.

Gomez de Liano led Terrafirma with 19 points, five rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Dyip led by as much as eight points in the first half, 42-34, thanks to a 3-pointer by Alolino.

Phoenix then found its form and rallied in the middle quarters before going berzerk in the final frame.

“I guess, it’s the defensive intensity that we wanted. There were times that we missed on a few and the energy wasn’t there. I guess the guys locked in and played within the game plan,” Phoenix assistant coach Paolo Dizon said after the game.

Phoenix is now holding a 1-2 win-loss record, while Terrafirma dropped to 2-2.

The Dyip will be facing the Blackwater Bossing next on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, while Phoenix will take on the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

BASKETBALL

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS

TERRAFIRMA DYIP
