Title favorites Archers, Lions open PBA D-League bid

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
March 13, 2024 | 3:21pm
The Green Archers flash the No. 2 sign after securing their second straight title in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup last year.

Games Thursday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre, San Juan)
4:30 p.m. – Go Torrakku-St. Clare vs Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda
7:30 p.m. – EcoOil-DLSU vs CCI-Yengskivel

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle and fancied Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda loom as the heavy favorites when they usher in the 2024 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup against separate counterparts Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Green Archers kickstart their three-peat bid in the main game at 7:30 p.m. against new squad CCI-Yengskivel following the curtain raiser at 4:30 p.m. featuring last season’s runners-up Red Lions opposite the Go Torrakku-St. Clare.

MVP Kevin Quiambao has not been listed by the Green Archers but they will still parade the core of their championship both in the UAAP and the D-League last year, led by hulking slotman Mike Phillips.

UAAP 3x3 MVP CJ Austria, Earl Abadam, Joshua David, Raven Cortez and Jonnel Policarpio are also in the fray as the wards of coach Topex Robinson deal with the graduation of top guards Evan Nelle and Mark Nonoy as well as captain Ben Phillips.

EcoOil-La Salle ruled the last two seasons of the D-League and is poised to complete a hat-trick despite the expected strong resistance of the six-team opposition.

Standing in their way as first tests are the Crusaders, who are out to put out a roaring introduction statement as the new franchise in the D-League with head coach Arwin Villmor Adina leading the way.

The spotlight, however, is also on Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda in a bid to avenge its tough finale defeat to EcoOil-La Salle.

Serving handy in that goal was the Red Lions’ stellar championship run in the NCAA as they hope to translate it to the PBA’s developmental ranks.

Mentor Yuri Escueta banks on an almost intact core bannered by NCAA Finals MVP James Payosing, Jomel Puno, Aaron James Royo and Yukien Andrada.

The Red Lions will nurse the departure of ace guard Jacob Cortez to La Salle though he has to redshirt first but they will have prized acquisitions in Bryan Sajonia (from FEU), RC Calimag (from UP) and Penny Estactio (from La Salle) to lean on.

But seasoned tactician Jinino Manansala and his St. Clare unit vow to give the NCAA king a run for its own money.

