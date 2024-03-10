^

Sports

McLaren, Bustamante flourish, rank 4th in F1 Academy championship

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 5:46pm
McLaren, Bustamante flourish, rank 4th in F1 Academy championship
Bianca Bustamante ended up with 18 points after two days to place herself firmly in the race for the driver’s championship, taking up P4 in the driver’s standings.
Credit: McClaren's social media channels

MANILA, Philippines — Bianca Bustamante scored points for McLaren in both races during opening hostilities of the 2024 F1 Academy season in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Bustamante, 19, ended up with 18 points after two days to place herself firmly in the race for the driver’s championship, taking up P4 in the driver’s standings.

In her season debut, the Filipina driver bucked a puncture in Race 1 to cross the line P6 in the maiden race of the year before post-race penalties bumped her up to P5 for a solid 10-point haul.

She then followed it up on Saturday when she ended up P6, again after race penalties, for eight more points in her haul.

Bustamante got enough pace in Race 2 to fight her way from qualifying P10 on the grid, crossing the line P8. But a handful of penalties — most notably to erstwhile race winner Doriane Pin — shuffled the Top 10 and landed the Filipina on eighth.

Pin, backed by Mercedes, took the checkered flag twice in the race, unaware that the race was already done. She was given a stinging 20-second penalty, which snowballed her down to P9 for Race 2.

Pin won Race 1 for full points. She’s third in the driver’s standings with 32 points.

Alpine’s Abbi Pulling currently leads the pack with a P2 and win in Race 1 and 2, respectively, with 44 points. Ferrari’s Maya Weug comes in second with 33 markers.

Bustamante hopes to gain ground on her competitors when she competes again in Miami on May 3-5.

vuukle comment

BIANCA BUSTAMANTE

RACING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The Big J

The Big J

By Lito A. Tacujan | 1 day ago
Love him or leave him.
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual, Letran favored

Perpetual, Letran favored

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help and Letran try to arrange an interesting title clash while Mapua and San Sebastian set out to...
Sports
fbtw
'Fantastic 4' last Filipino boxers standing in Olympic qualifier

'Fantastic 4' last Filipino boxers standing in Olympic qualifier

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
From 10 brave souls, the Philippines’ Olympic boxing hopes now rest on the last Filipinos standing — Nesthy Petecio,...
Sports
fbtw
Bolick fires career-high 46 points as Road Warriors disconnect FiberXers

Bolick fires career-high 46 points as Road Warriors disconnect FiberXers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Robert Bolick tallied a new career-high 46 points and towed the NLEX Road Warriors to back-to-back wins in the PBA Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
De Guzman bags title in Malaysia

De Guzman bags title in Malaysia

19 hours ago
Lucas de Guzman did it again.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No 'star players' for streaking Lady Bulldogs

No 'star players' for streaking Lady Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs are banking on the contributions of the whole team as momentum slowly shifts to last...
Sports
fbtw
Roluna surprises for Junior Altas in historic finals NCAA berth-clinching win

Roluna surprises for Junior Altas in historic finals NCAA berth-clinching win

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
University of Perpetual Help hatched a massive surprise in unlikely hero Jan Roluna as it downed Mapua, 96-91, on Sunday and...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Warriors for 5th straight win

Lady Bulldogs devour Lady Warriors for 5th straight win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs blasted the plummeting University of the East Lady Red Warriors, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16,...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP men's volley: Green Spikers, Bulldogs continue to roll

UAAP men's volley: Green Spikers, Bulldogs continue to roll

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The La Salle Green Spikers and the National University Bulldogs continued their hot streaks and made quick work of their...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with