Blackwater stuns TNT to stay unbeaten

MANILA, Philippines -- The Blackwater Bossing caught themselves a big fish as they demolished the TNT Tropang Giga, 87-76, in the PBA Philippine Cup Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After figuring in a tight first half where the Tropang Giga led by four, 39-35, the Bossing found their bearings in the third quarter as they took a 10-point lead, 69-59, heading into the fourth frame.

They turned it up a notch in the final canto as their lead ballooned to 20, 85-65, thanks to a 16-6 run capped by a 3-pointer by RK Ilagan.

The Tropang Giga cut the lead to 14, 85-71, with six straight points capped by a layup by Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, but Christian David answered with a short stab of his own as Blackwater put up a 16-point cushion, 87-71, with about two minutes remaining.

Calvin Oftana tried to mount a TNT comeback with five straight points, but it was too late.

Troy Rosario led the charge for Blackwater with 20 points and six rebounds. Ilagan added 15 points for the Bossing.

Oftana spearheaded TNT with 21 points on 50% shooting, while Jayson Castro chipped in 12 points on 20 minutes of play.

Blackwater is currently unblemished in the PBA Philippine Cup with a 2-0 record.

Both wins came against MVP teams.

TNT dropped to 1-1 in the season.