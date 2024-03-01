^

Sports

Boutier takes control as Pagdanganan, Saso waver

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 4:50pm
Boutier takes control as Pagdanganan, Saso waver
Celine Boutier of France tees off during round one of the HSBC Women's World Championship golf tournament at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore on February 29, 2024.
Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Frenchwoman Celine Boutier bounced back strong from a one-over card in the previous round with a solid eight-under 64, propelling her from joint 30th to seize the solo lead halfway through the Women’s World Championship in Singapore Friday.

After navigating through a challenging three-bogey, two-birdie showing Thursday, Boutier displayed her prowess on the Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course, producing an impressive eight-birdie feat, including five at the front.

She kept the momentum and fired three more birdies in the last six holes, putting herself at the top of the stellar field heading to the weekend play of the $1.7-million championship.

Despite a modest 235-yard driving average and encountering difficulties reaching the greens, Boutier compensated with remarkable consistency on the putting surface, spiking her bogey-free round with only 22 putts.

Winner of four LPGA titles last year, including a major victory in the Evian Championship, Boutier took command with a 137 total, one stroke ahead of Japanese Ayaka Furue, who also surged with a 67 to wrest solo second at 138, while Swede Madelene Sagstrom put in a 68 to move to solo third at 139.

Opening-day leader Sarah Schmelzel holed out with a bogey on No. 18 and ended up with a 72 as she slipped to joint fourth at 140 with Taiwanese Peiyun Chien, who battled back with a 68, Nasa Hataoka of Japan and Aussie Stephanie Kyriacou, who matched 69s, and Korean Hyo Joo Kim, who shot a second straight 70.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan, who posted a decent 71 in the first round, floundered with a birdie-less 76 and fell from joint 10th to a share of 38th at 147, now 10 strokes behind the new leader.

Yuka Saso also faced challenges with a 75 after an opening 74. The 2021 US Women’s Open champion opened with a bogey-double bogey skid from No. 3. Though she birdied Nos. 5 and 8, she conceded strokes on Nos. 6, 9, 10 and 14.

But she checked her skid in time, birdying Nos. 16 and 18 for a 39-36 and a two-day haul of 149 for joint 55th in a no-cut field of 66.

Saso missed four fairways and nine greens and needed 31 putts.

In contrast, Pagdanganan stayed within distance despite a run of eight pars. But she bogeyed the next two holes and never recovered, dropping shots on Nos. 12 and 17.

She hit nine fairways but struggled to stay in regulation eight times and wound up with 31 putts. She, however, rescued two pars from the bunkers.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Brooks vows to &lsquo;finish&rsquo; Pacio in ONE rematch

Brooks vows to ‘finish’ Pacio in ONE rematch

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
ONE Championship strawweight MMA champion Jarred Brooks is aiming for a finish against Filipino contender Joshua Pacio in...
Sports
fbtw
Tubu leads Foxies to 1st win in PVL All-Filipino tiff

Tubu leads Foxies to 1st win in PVL All-Filipino tiff

By Joey Villar | 23 hours ago
Farm Fresh found the winning formula as it repulsed Capital1 Solar Energy, 25-16, 25-18, 25-16, on Thursday to jump into the...
Sports
fbtw
US college record-setter Clark opts into WNBA Draft

US college record-setter Clark opts into WNBA Draft

8 hours ago
Caitlin Clark, the all-time women's scoring leader in major US college basketball, announced on Thursday (Friday, Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw

Four for Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
With what Gilas showed in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, coach Tim Cone is excited about the future. Clearly, there’s reason to be optimistic. “The scary part is this team can get a...
Sports
fbtw
Weekend of fun, thrill in Bacolod

Weekend of fun, thrill in Bacolod

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
The PBA will bring its brightest stars to Bacolod for the first time in 16 years for a weekend of fun, test of skills and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LeBron zooms in on 40,000 scoring feat

LeBron zooms in on 40,000 scoring feat

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
LeBron James is now just nine points away from a new milestone, as he chases 40,000 career points in the NBA.
Sports
fbtw
Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser relishes 1st time sharing the court with bro Matt at TNT

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser relishes 1st time sharing the court with bro Matt at TNT

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
New TNT Tropang Giga big man Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser is elated for the chance to play with his brother, Matt, for the first...
Sports
fbtw
Hamilton admits 'it's a shock' as Mercedes top Bahrain practice

Hamilton admits 'it's a shock' as Mercedes top Bahrain practice

6 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton warned his Mercedes team not to "get ahead of ourselves" after unexpectedly topping the times ahead of team-mate...
Sports
fbtw
Injured NBA MVP Embiid plans to return this season

Injured NBA MVP Embiid plans to return this season

7 hours ago
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid said Thursday (Friday, Manila time) that he intends to return from a left knee...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with