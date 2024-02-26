Barreto leads qualifiers in 11th Asian Age Group swimming tilt

CAPAS, Tarlac — Southeast Asian Games veteran Miguel Barreto spearheaded a slew of Filipino tankers who made the final cut in Monday’s start of the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships at the New Clark City.

The 20-year-old Barreto finished second in the second of two morning heats of the men’s 18-and-over 200-meter freestyle as he clocked a minute and 53.79 seconds, good enough to make it to the eight-man finals where he emerged with the fourth fastest time.

The multiple Philippine National Games gold medalist later said he was pleasantly surprised with his solid effort.

“Hindi ko inexpect mag-qualify sa finals at mag place No. 2 sa heat ko since marami din malakas na hindi ko inexpect na sumali dito,” said Barreto, whose best time in this event was 1:53.55 he registered in the PNG at the PhilSports Complex pool in December last year.

In the finals, set at press time, Barreto, who will also plunge into action in his pet event 100m free tomorrow, will have a chance, while slim, to go for a medal against an ultra-competitive field.

“Medyo slim chances mag medal, sana kung maganda lane ko mamaya, mahatak ako ng ibang swimmers,” he said.

Heather White and Jasmine Mojdeh likewise made the cut after finishing fourth and sixth in the 400m freestyle and 200m individual medley 15-17 class with times of 4:38.64 and 2:28.23, respectively.

Jamesray Mishael Ajido, for his part, barged into the finals in three events — the 200m free where he was eighth (2:03.27), 200m IM where he was fourth and 50m backstroke where he was fifth in the 12-14 section.

Other Filipinos securing spots in the finale were Aishel Cid Evangelista (boys 200m free), Rian Marco Tirol (men’s 100m breaststroke), Arabella Taguinota and Clara Yzabela delos Santos (girls 100m breast), Ashton Clyde Jose (boys 100m breast), Riannah Coleman (girls 100m breast), Jennuel de Leon (men’s 50m back), Quendy Fernandez (women’s 50m back), Ivo Nikolai Enot (boys 50m back), and Trixie Ortiguerra (girls 50m back).