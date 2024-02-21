Canino, Lady Spikers downplay strong start: ‘Our game is still lacking’

MANILA, Philippines – Despite a flawless run so far in the UAAP Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament, Angel Canino and the La Salle Lady Spikers are still unhappy with their performance so far.

This despite La Salle sweeping the FEU Lady Tamaraws on Wednesday, 25-20, 25-17, 25-22.

Even with the dominant display, Canino said the team still has a lot to be desired.

“Actually, I think there are still things that are lacking. All of us in the team, we believe that our game is still lacking,” the current league MVP said in Filipino.

“We need to work doubly hard in training because we have a lot of lapses, we have a lot of errors that we could avoid inside the court,” she added.

In the game against FEU, La Salle committed 22 errors.

In their first game against the Adamson Lady Falcons, the Lady Spikers committed 17 errors.

La Salle assistant coach Noel Orcullo, for his part, said that despite their second straight win, the Lady Spikers are “still struggling a bit.”

“[The team] is very erratic and their movements are tentative. So, we are just reminding them to just return to the system.”

Nevertheless, La Salle’s firepower was just too much as the Taft-based squad needed just an hour and a half to secure the win.

The defending champions will try to punch their third straight win in the season against the UST Golden Tigresses on Sunday, February 25.