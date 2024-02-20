^

Sports

PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body 

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 20, 2024 | 2:02pm
PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping bodyÂ 
Richard Bachmann

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission will seek no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. help when it contests the non-compliance accusation of the World Anti-Doping Agency that has now been elevated to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for resolution.

PSC chair Richard Bachmann said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the agency’s Malate, Manila office that they have already set an appointment with Marcos.

“We have a meeting with BBM this Friday,” said Bachmann referring to the Chief Executive. “With everyone helping out from legislation to government, I’m confident we’ll be able to resolve the issue.”

WADA recently referred the matter to the CAS after the country challenged WADA’s allegations of non-conformities with WADA’s international standard for code compliance.

The Philippine National Anti-Doping Agency (PH-NADO) is confident it could meet all the necessary requirements to resolve the issue.

“Based on the code compliance, we basically need to conform with four requirements — open testing distribution program, athlete’s biological passport, registration testing pool and results management,” said PHI-NADO representative Nathan Vasquez. “We checked out on the first two, we’re halfway checking out the third and we’re now working on the fourth.”

“We’re still working on the corrective actions, as long as everything is checked off, everything is going to be well,” he added.

vuukle comment

BBM

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

PSC

RICHARD BACHMANN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sports scribes take to the basketball court as PSA Cup returns

Sports scribes take to the basketball court as PSA Cup returns

21 hours ago
The Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Cup regular season formally opens shop on Tuesday, February 20, at the Ninoy...
Sports
fbtw
Vaughn axed as head coach of Nets after 21-33 start

Vaughn axed as head coach of Nets after 21-33 start

5 hours ago
Jacque Vaughn was fired as head coach of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets after a 21-33 start to the current campaign, the team a...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers is first step to Olympics for Gilas, Cone stresses

FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers is first step to Olympics for Gilas, Cone stresses

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
With the upcoming first window of the FIBA Asia Cup, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone said his personal goal for the team...
Sports
fbtw
Shattered Olympic dream leaves Pacquiao sad, disappointed

Shattered Olympic dream leaves Pacquiao sad, disappointed

16 hours ago
A “saddened and disappointed” Manny Pacquiao conceded Monday his Olympic boxing dream was over after the ring...
Sports
fbtw
Valorant Champions heads to Seoul to kick off year

Valorant Champions heads to Seoul to kick off year

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
The 2024 Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) began over the weekend with the Kickoff Tournament across different international leagues,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MCU, PCU-Dasma stay on right track

MCU, PCU-Dasma stay on right track

16 hours ago
RJ Tadeo produced another solid all-around performance as newcomer Manila Central University scored its first back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
Cua stuns top seed in Jubahib Cup

Cua stuns top seed in Jubahib Cup

16 hours ago
Unfancied Dhea Cua flashed her immense talent by racking up two victories while Marcus Go scored the same feat in the Gov....
Sports
fbtw
PVL All-Filipino off the wraps

PVL All-Filipino off the wraps

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo launch their ambitious title campaigns as they tackle newbies Strong Group Athletics and Capital1...
Sports
fbtw
Gawilan, Otom earn tickets to Paris

Gawilan, Otom earn tickets to Paris

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Tankers Ernie Gawilan and Angel Otom became the first two Filipinos to qualify to the Paris Paralympics slated Aug. 28 to...
Sports
fbtw
Indiana shootout: East wins, 211-186

Indiana shootout: East wins, 211-186

16 hours ago
Damian Lillard scored 39 points to lead a record scoring performance by the Eastern Conference in a 211-186 rout of the Western...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with