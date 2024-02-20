PSC turns to Marcos on compliance issue with world anti-doping body

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission will seek no less than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. help when it contests the non-compliance accusation of the World Anti-Doping Agency that has now been elevated to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for resolution.

PSC chair Richard Bachmann said during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the agency’s Malate, Manila office that they have already set an appointment with Marcos.

“We have a meeting with BBM this Friday,” said Bachmann referring to the Chief Executive. “With everyone helping out from legislation to government, I’m confident we’ll be able to resolve the issue.”

WADA recently referred the matter to the CAS after the country challenged WADA’s allegations of non-conformities with WADA’s international standard for code compliance.

The Philippine National Anti-Doping Agency (PH-NADO) is confident it could meet all the necessary requirements to resolve the issue.

“Based on the code compliance, we basically need to conform with four requirements — open testing distribution program, athlete’s biological passport, registration testing pool and results management,” said PHI-NADO representative Nathan Vasquez. “We checked out on the first two, we’re halfway checking out the third and we’re now working on the fourth.”

“We’re still working on the corrective actions, as long as everything is checked off, everything is going to be well,” he added.