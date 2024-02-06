^

Sports

Abueva fined P100k for Gallent mockery

Olmin Leyba - Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 5:06pm
Abueva fined P100k for Gallent mockery
Calvin Abueva of Magnolia had a verbal spat with San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent in the fourth period of Game 2 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals last Sunday.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA slapped Magnolia’s Calvin Abueva with a hefty fine of P100,000 for making a gesture mocking San Miguel Beer coach Jorge Gallent in Game 2 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals last Sunday.

Commissioner Willie Marcial explained that per league rules, "any person who offends the dignity of any person on account of 'physical disability' shall be subject to a fine not lower than P 100,000."

Abueva had a verbal spat with Gallent in the fourth period and in full view of the public, gestured to his eye in apparent mockery of the latter’s visual disability. Gallent wears an artificial eye after losing his right eye in an accident in 1988.

Abueva, meanwhile, was spared from a stiff sanction for his altercation with the wife of SMB’s Mo Tautuaa post-game, another incident he got involved with.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said Abueva apologized both to Gallent and Tautuaa and his wife, Aida.

The Magnolia forward and the SMB big man appeared before Marcial Tuesday afternoon and were given time alone to talk things over and settle their differences.

"Abueva apologized to the PBA and to Tautuaa and his wife. Nagkausap at nagkaayos na sila," said Marcial.

He, however, warned that a “repetition of such incidents will be dealt with a heavier penalty.”

With this out of the way, “the Beast” can now concentrate fully on helping the Hotshots break out of a 0-2 deficit Wednesday.

CALVIN ABUEVA

MAGNOLIA

PBA

PBA FINALS
