Strong Group seeks semis berth, faces Moroccan squad

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 26, 2024 | 2:35pm
Strong Group seeks semis berth, faces Moroccan squad
Dwight Howard (39) had a strong performance for Strong Group Athletics
MANILA, Philippines -- Undefeated Strong Group  shoots for a coveted Final Four ticket when it tangles with As Sale of Morocco in the knockout quarterfinals of the 33rd Dubai International Basketball Championship Saturday at the Al Nasr Club.

Banking on a one-day breather after wiping out Group B, the Philippine representative is out to pick from where it left off against the Moroccan club, which finished No. 4 in Group A, at 1:15 a.m. (Manila time) to finally get over the hump in the 12-team Middle Eastern tourney.

The Charles Tiu-mentored squad exited in the quarterfinals last year after a tough loss against eventual champion Al Riyadi, which bolstered its title retention bid by sweeping Group A.

Strong Group wants no less than a different result this time around.

Owned by Frank and Jacob Lao, Strong Group put itself in a prime position to achieve the feat after drubbing all its five counterparts in Group by an average winning margin of 14.2 points.

The team first took care of business against the host United Arab Emirates national team, 82-66, before beating Syria’s Al Wahda, 89-67, Lebanon’s Homenetmen, 104-95, and Beirut, 95-73.

Strong Group found a match in Libya’s Al Ahly Tripoli Sports Club but still emerged victorious with a gritty 91-89 win to cap a group sweep.

And like its first five outings, Strong Group is anticipated to lean on local ace Kevin Quiambao as the team’s leading scorer with solid coverage from four reinforcements led by defensive weapon Dwight Howard.

Quiambao’s impressive play attracted interest from different international eyes like the UAE national team as confirmed by himself and now, the New York Knicks – according to reports.

Rumors circulated online that the UAAP MVP from La Salle has caught the attention of the renowned NBA franchise for a possible invite to its Summer League team. But Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu was quick to deny any conversation as of now.

For Strong Group, first things first as the precious chance to move closer to its Dubai championship dream is now on the line in a winner-take-home match.

