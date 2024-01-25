^

Sports

Hotshots put cuffs on Fuel Masters en route to Game 1 win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
January 25, 2024 | 3:35pm
Hotshots put cuffs on Fuel Masters en route to Game 1 win
The Magnolia Hotshots pulled out all the stops to try and contain the Phoenix Fuel Masters.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Taking on a high-octane Phoenix Fuel Masters squad, the Magnolia Hotshots banked on its hard-nosed defense to grab an 82-79 win in Game 1 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semis series Wednesday night.

Magnolia, which ended the elimination round on top of the standings, limited high-scoring import Johnathan Williams III to just 11 points on 4-of-11 field goal shooting.

This is way below Williams’ conference average of 27 points per game on 61% shooting.

After the game, Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said it was really the team's game plan to limit the opposing team to under 90 points.

"That's our average points allowed. We do it for the whole conference. We're the No. 1 team in defense so we want it to be like that," Victolero told reporters.

The defense-first strategy worked wonders as Magnolia limited Phoenix to just 37% field goal shooting.

The Fuel Masters made 26 of their 70 field goal attempts and converted just nine of their 34 3-point attempts.

The Hotshots, however, were barely better, as they made 31 of their 79 attempts.

They shot just 39% from the floor, which led Victolero to tip his hat to Phoenix head coach Jamike Jarin.

"Regarding our score, we had a hard time scoring because they disrupted our offense. They did a good job, Coach Jamike did a very good job of disrupting our offense," the coach said.

"Good thing, we are focusing and solid and locked in on our defense," he added.

The defensive effort of Magnolia led the scales to tip their way, the mentor underscored.

"That's why the brakes of the game came our way, because of our hustle and aggressiveness down the stretch."

While Williams was limited in the contest, Jason Perkins carried the offensive load for the Fuel Masters with 25 points.

Down the stretch, however, Phoenix had a chance to tie the game.

RJ Jazul caught the inbound pass, but he had to shoot over two defenders. The ball found Perkins' hands, but his 3-point attempt just came up short.

Magnolia will try to mount a 2-0 lead when the two teams face off anew on Friday, 8 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAGNOLIA HOTSHOTS

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

Medvedev joins qualifier Yastremska in Australian Open semifinals

1 day ago
Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev battled past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz to set up a potential Australian Open semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

Australia's Kyrgios concedes tennis career could be over

1 day ago
Australian showman Nick Kyrgios conceded Wednesday his tennis career could be over, but said: "I'm OK with that".
Sports
fbtw

Valle Verde netfest unwraps

17 hours ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City today as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig with close to 300 entries vying for top honors and ranking points across nine age-group categories.
Sports
fbtw
PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

PPS Valle Verde junior netfest fires off

1 day ago
Junior tennis returns to the Big City Thursday, January 25, as the Valle Verde National Tennis Championships unwraps in Pasig...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron, Embiid banner US Olympic pool

LeBron, Embiid banner US Olympic pool

17 hours ago
LeBron James, Stephen Curry and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid were named among a 41-strong player pool for...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dwight Howard jokes about playing for Gilas

Dwight Howard jokes about playing for Gilas

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Superman for Gilas Pilipinas?
Sports
fbtw
Araneta, Magramo clash in IBF world title eliminator

Araneta, Magramo clash in IBF world title eliminator

By Emmanuel Villaruel | 1 hour ago
Omega Gym's top fighter Christian "The Bomb" Araneta hopes to hurdle one major obstacle in his journey to a world title crack...
Sports
fbtw
PVL newbie Capital1 sets modest expectations

PVL newbie Capital1 sets modest expectations

2 hours ago
Capital1 Solar Energy president Mandy Romero is giving her Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team two to three years to win...
Sports
fbtw
Booker drops 46 points as Suns scorch Mavs; Bucks halt Cavs streak

Booker drops 46 points as Suns scorch Mavs; Bucks halt Cavs streak

3 hours ago
Devin Booker produced another high-scoring gem to help the Phoenix Suns notch a seventh-straight victory as Milwaukee shrugged...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with