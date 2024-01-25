Hotshots put cuffs on Fuel Masters en route to Game 1 win

The Magnolia Hotshots pulled out all the stops to try and contain the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

MANILA, Philippines – Taking on a high-octane Phoenix Fuel Masters squad, the Magnolia Hotshots banked on its hard-nosed defense to grab an 82-79 win in Game 1 of their PBA Commissioner’s Cup semis series Wednesday night.

Magnolia, which ended the elimination round on top of the standings, limited high-scoring import Johnathan Williams III to just 11 points on 4-of-11 field goal shooting.

This is way below Williams’ conference average of 27 points per game on 61% shooting.

After the game, Magnolia head coach Chito Victolero said it was really the team's game plan to limit the opposing team to under 90 points.

"That's our average points allowed. We do it for the whole conference. We're the No. 1 team in defense so we want it to be like that," Victolero told reporters.

The defense-first strategy worked wonders as Magnolia limited Phoenix to just 37% field goal shooting.

The Fuel Masters made 26 of their 70 field goal attempts and converted just nine of their 34 3-point attempts.

The Hotshots, however, were barely better, as they made 31 of their 79 attempts.

They shot just 39% from the floor, which led Victolero to tip his hat to Phoenix head coach Jamike Jarin.

"Regarding our score, we had a hard time scoring because they disrupted our offense. They did a good job, Coach Jamike did a very good job of disrupting our offense," the coach said.

"Good thing, we are focusing and solid and locked in on our defense," he added.

The defensive effort of Magnolia led the scales to tip their way, the mentor underscored.

"That's why the brakes of the game came our way, because of our hustle and aggressiveness down the stretch."

While Williams was limited in the contest, Jason Perkins carried the offensive load for the Fuel Masters with 25 points.

Down the stretch, however, Phoenix had a chance to tie the game.

RJ Jazul caught the inbound pass, but he had to shoot over two defenders. The ball found Perkins' hands, but his 3-point attempt just came up short.

Magnolia will try to mount a 2-0 lead when the two teams face off anew on Friday, 8 p.m., at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.