Waiting in the wings

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
January 25, 2024 | 12:00am

With the PBA Commissioners Cup semifinals now underway, the four remaining imports are showing why theyre still in town. Three of them are originals, meaning they started the conference with their teamsMagnolias Tyler Bey, Barangay Ginebras Tony Bishop and PhoenixJohnathan Williams. San Miguel Beers Bennie Boatwright checked in to replace Ivan Aska with three games left in the elims.

Choosing the Best Import of the Conference is a challenge. Up to the quarters, Bey averaged 28.8 points, 14 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 39.9 minutes while Boatwright compiled 40.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 42.5 minutes a game. Bishop averaged 23.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 42.4 minutes. Williams collected 26.3 points, 16.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 45.2 minutes a contest. In turnovers, Williams normed 3.7, Bey 3.6, Bishop 3.3 and Boatwright 1.5. In field goal percentage, Williams was on top at .592 then Boatwright and Bey at .540 each and Bishop at .477. In free throw percentage, Bishop led at .784 then Bey at .750, Boatwright at .680 and Williams at .562.

In case theres reason to replace any of the four imports, two able-bodied men are waiting in the wings if the price is right. Dwight Howard and Andre Roberson are currently playing for the Strong Group Athletics (SGA) in the Dubai International Basketball Championships which end on Sunday. Theyre free agents so it shouldnt be difficult to sign them up, particularly as they know how passionate Filipino hoop fans are.

Howard, 38, claims he stands 6-9 without shoes and the Commissioners Cup height limit for imports is exactly 6-9. Howard said hed like to play in the PBA if the opportunity comes. Will he pass the PBAs measuring test? Hes an 18-year NBA veteran, an NBA champion, a five-time NBA rebounding leader and an Olympic gold medalist with the US team. Roberson, 32, is listed 6-7 so hell pass the PBA sizing test for sure. Hes a seven-year NBA veteran with Oklahoma City and Brooklyn. Like Howard, Roberson would be an amazing import in the PBA.

