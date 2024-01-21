^

Shopwise bike fest puts spotlight on wellness

Philstar.com
January 21, 2024 | 5:09pm
Shopwise general manager Kerwin Legarde (right) and Princess Galura, general manager and regional director of the IRONMAN Group Philippines, seal their partnership through a symbolic bike helmet. The collaboration marks the inaugural staging of the Shopwise Bike Fest on May 19 at Vermosa, Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines -- Shopwise, in a groundbreaking move that echoes its history of transforming retail landscape, whips up the urban cycling scene as it launches the Shopwise Bike Fest on May 18 in Vermosa, Cavite.

Aimed at not only promoting a healthy and active lifestyle but also fostering a sense of community among participants, the fun bike ride will cater to all age groups with race categories designed for both kids and adults. Shopwise, known for its commitment to providing accessible opportunities for customers to embrace a quality lifestyle, sees cycling as a sustainable and cost-effective means to maintain good health.

“Our mission is to provide our customers with accessible opportunities to embrace a quality lifestyle. Cycling has consistently captivated the interest of people worldwide, offering a sustainable and cost-effective means to maintain good health,” said Shopwise general manager Kerwin Legarde.

Registration got under way over the weekend. For details, visit the event’s official website https://shopwise.Bike Fest.com.ph, or follow Shopwise on social media platforms www.facebook.com/ShopwiseSupercenters or www.instagram.com/shopwise.ph.

“Through Shopwise’s bike fest, our aim is to create a safe and exhilarating environment for participants to revel in the joy of urban cycling. We envision cycling becoming a source of happiness and health for families, fostering enjoyable moments for all ages and skill levels,” added Legarde.

For the adult category, three different distances are set, including the 45KM long ride, the 30KM short ride and the 60KM individual and corporate Open. Children aged 6 to 15 will have their own 30-minute solo ride or opt for a 30-minute family ride with one adult. Even tots 2 to 5 years old have their own Tricycle ride with options to go for the 100m or the 500m course.
 
To ensure the safety of the participants, the organizing The IRONMAN Group and Sunrise Events Inc. have planned road closures during the event. Race support will also be provided, promising a stress-free experience for both newbies and seasoned riders.

The bikes permitted on the Shopwise Bike Fest course are road bikes, BMX, mountain, gravel and foldable bikes. However, fixies (bikes with no brakes, bikes with aerobars and e-bikes) are excluded.

An expo on May 15-17 at the Ayala Mall Circuit, Activity Center in Makati will usher in the Shopwise Bike Fest weekend, backed by the City of Cavite, Shopwise and Vermosa. Participants can collect their ride kits, inclusive of an exclusive Shopwise bike jersey and a participation bib, and take advantage of special offers at the expo. 

On race day, the assembly time is set at 5 a.m. with the 60 km-corporate riders group leading the pack. Subsequent waves will include the 45km and 30km categories with kids taking center stage at 8:30 a.m. 

Princess Galura, general manager and regional director of the IRONMAN Group Philippines, expressed optimism about the event’s impact, saying: “We share the direction of Shopwise to enable quality products and services accessible to the community.  With the Shopwise Bike Fest, we see that such cycling events, organized with the quality of an international brand, will create a lasting positive effect for the wider community.”

Shopwise, the hypermarket brand of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. which revolutionized the retail landscape in the country through its hypermarket concept, has long been a supporter of its customers, providing unlimited access to quality products through international grocery shopping. Now, with the Shopwise Bike Fest, the brand is expanding its horizons, actively enhancing the quality of life for its wider community by promoting activities that encourage families and individuals to pedal toward a healthy lifestyle.

