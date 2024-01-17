Good governance takes top consideration in amended POC constitution

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) General Assembly unanimously ratified the organization’s amended constitution that was revised in strict compliance with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) principles on good governance.

It took three years for the POC to finally secure the IOC’s approval of the amendments that bordered on gender equity — at least 30% of the Executive Board must be female — to a maximum of three consecutive terms for officials and setting an age limit at 75 years old for POC leaders.

“No objection,” said POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino after the extraordinary General Assembly on Tuesday at the East Ocean Palace Restaurant in Paranaque City. “Finally, after three years, the POC constitution is amended.”

The approved and ratified amended constitution came 10 months ahead of the POC’s quadrennial elections on the last Friday of November in this Olympic year.

All national Olympic committees were tasked to amend their constitution by the IOC through its

“Basic Universal Principles of Good Governance Within the Olympic Movement” which were approved during the Olympic Congress in Copenhagen in 2009 and updated in the framework of Recommendation 14 of Olympic Agenda 2020+5-“Strengthen the Olympic Movement Through Good Governance.”

The POC constitution amendment committee was chaired by Rep. Richard Gomez with lawyers Al Agra, Marcus Antonio Andaya and Avelino Sumagui as members.

The amended constitution adhered to internationally-recognized standards of corporate governance with all members of the Olympic Movement standards in their respective rules, regulations, policies and operations.

The new POC constitution — last amended in 2008 — put emphasis on the promotion of women in sports at all levels and in all structures, gender equality on and off the field of play and solidarity and social responsibility.

“Athletes’ representation now also has a heavier weight within the POC revolving on their active participation in the decision-making processes,” Tolentino said. “The amended constitution also focuses on diversity and inclusion.”

Tolentino said that the amended constitution stressed on athletes’ physical and mental health, conflict of interest policy and also heavily on political neutrality and autonomy but with harmonious relations with government authorities and external partners.