'King Falcon' Lastimosa bids farewell to Adamson community

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
December 26, 2023 | 1:38pm
'King Falcon' Lastimosa bids farewell to Adamson community
Jerom Lastimosa
MANILA, Philippines – After undergoing surgery, injured star Jerom Lastimosa officially signed off as a Soaring Falcon in the aftermath of an unfortunate end to his illustrious career in the UAAP.

In his first public post since Adamson’s exit in the UAAP Season 86 that proved to be his swan song, Lastimosa turned emotional in recalling his unforgettable five-year run with the Soaring Falcons.

“Maraming salamat sa limang taon, Adamson. Coaches, bosses, Klasmeyts, at sa buong UAAP community, walang Jerom Lastimosa kung wala kayo,” he beamed.

Lastimosa suffered a torn ACL late in the second round of the eliminations in November but delayed his surgery to be with the Soaring Falcons until their last game.

He did, even playing a bit in Adamson’s 70-48 loss to Ateneo in the knockout playoff to barely miss the Final Four.

The Dumaguete native was subbed in by head coach Nash Racela in the final moments, thus capping his career with a patented trey at the buzzer much to the eruption of both the Soaring Falcons and Blue Eagles fans.

He only went under the knife this month, signaling the start of his long recovery before making his jump to the pros thanks to a remarkable collegiate career in San Marcelino.

“JL7 signing off,” he concluded.

Lastimosa’s hurrah with the Soaring Falcons included a heroic performance in Season 85 after an 80-76 win over eventual Season 86 champion La Salle in a knockout duel to snap a four-year title drought.

His exploits in the UAAP also paved the way for his Gilas Pilipinas debut in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, playing a pivotal part as the Nationals completed redemption for the gold medal.

