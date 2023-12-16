^

Choco Mucho’s Rondina named PVL All-Filipino Conference MVP; Cayuna is best setter

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 16, 2023 | 10:33pm
Choco Mucho star Sisi Rondina
MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho ace hitter Sisi Rondina has been crowned Most Valuable Player for the 2023 PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference after leading the Flying Titans to their maiden finals appearance in the tournament.

Rondina, who was pivotal in Choco Mucho’s run to the championship round against sister team Creamline, ended the elimination round as the second-best scorer in the league with 194 points in 11 games.

During the semifinals, she also normed 21 points in their three game series against the Cignal HD Spikers.

The UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball MVP was highly efficient in her spiking with a 37.94% accuracy, behind Creamline’s Tots Carlos and Michelle Gumabao.

She was also a force on the defensive end, finishing third among receivers heading into the semis, with 39.77% efficiency on her reception.

Meanwhile, Cignal HD Spikers Gel Cayuna nabbed her third Best Setter award.

She was Top 4 among the best setters after 11 games in the elimination round where she normed 4.44 excellent sets per canto.

Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure and Jema Galanza of Creamline were named Best Outside Spikers, while Gumabao took the Best Opposite Spiker plum.

The Cool Smashers completed a trifecta of awardees with Jeanette Panaga was named Best Middle Blocker along with Cignal’s Riri Meneses.

Thang Ponce, for her part, was awarded Best Libero.

