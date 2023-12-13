^

Sports

‘Run it back’: UAAP MVP Quiambao to play another season with La Salle

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 13, 2023 | 5:33pm
â��Run it backâ��: UAAP MVP Quiambao to play another season with La Salle
Kevin Quiambao - UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year, UAAP Season 86 Season MVP, Finals MVP and champion.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines – After leading the La Salle Green Archers to the championship in UAAP Season 86, Kevin Quiambao is returning for another year with the team.

Quiambao, who was named the UAAP Season 86 MVP, voiced excitement to "run it back."

The UAAP's first local season MVP since Kiefer Ravena, the talented power forward announced his decision on his Instagram page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kevin Quiambao (@qu1ambs)

"Playing for [La Salle] has been one of the greatest blessings in my life. After constantly consulting my family and friends, we're excited to run it back and try to make it [back to back!]" Quiambao said.

After leading the Green Archers to their first championship since 2016, and their 10th overall, the do-it-all forward bared that he will take some time off first before making a decision on his future.

Quiambao averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in the UAAP Season 86.

He tallied two triple-doubles during the season — the first UAAP player to do so.

While several key cogs will be leaving the Archers' lair next season, having Quiambao back is surely a big boost for the team's quest for back-to-back titles.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

KEVIN QUIAMBAO

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Asi activated for jersey rites

Asi activated for jersey rites

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
NLEX gets an extra motivation in its skid-stopping bid tonight as Asi Taulava is poised to set a new PBA record and newly-acquired...
Sports
fbtw
Flying Titans soar to PVL finale

Flying Titans soar to PVL finale

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The dream Creamline and Choco Mucho Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finale is on.
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho ousts Cignal, seals PVL finals showdown vs Creamline

Choco Mucho ousts Cignal, seals PVL finals showdown vs Creamline

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The dream Creamline and Choco Mucho Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference finale is on.
Sports
fbtw

Meralco ready for Ryukyu

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
The PBA is scoreless in six games so far in EASL’s inaugural home-and-away season with five of the losses on the road.
Sports
fbtw
Reality show determines &lsquo;the strongest&rsquo;

Reality show determines ‘the strongest’

18 hours ago
The spotlight will be on national athletes when the Department of Tourism-backed Pinoy Strong 100 goes full blast next y...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Brandon Royval battles Alex Pantoja for UFC flyweight belt

Brandon Royval battles Alex Pantoja for UFC flyweight belt

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
It’s fireworks even before the celebration for the incoming new year. 
Sports
fbtw
San Juan on a roll in Pilipinas Super League

San Juan on a roll in Pilipinas Super League

3 hours ago
There’s no stopping San Juan in the early goings of the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup and for the third...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International stays alive, AP.Bren advances in M5 KO stages

Blacklist International stays alive, AP.Bren advances in M5 KO stages

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
AP.Bren and Blacklist International are set to face their toughest opponents yet as the M5 World Championship knockout phase...
Sports
fbtw
Escamis, Cardinals brace for &lsquo;all-out war&rsquo; in Game 3 vs Lions

Escamis, Cardinals brace for ‘all-out war’ in Game 3 vs Lions

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Mapua Cardinals are eyeing to make the most out of the "extra life" that was given to them, as they try to clinch their...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with