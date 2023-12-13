‘Run it back’: UAAP MVP Quiambao to play another season with La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – After leading the La Salle Green Archers to the championship in UAAP Season 86, Kevin Quiambao is returning for another year with the team.

Quiambao, who was named the UAAP Season 86 MVP, voiced excitement to "run it back."

The UAAP's first local season MVP since Kiefer Ravena, the talented power forward announced his decision on his Instagram page.

"Playing for [La Salle] has been one of the greatest blessings in my life. After constantly consulting my family and friends, we're excited to run it back and try to make it [back to back!]" Quiambao said.

After leading the Green Archers to their first championship since 2016, and their 10th overall, the do-it-all forward bared that he will take some time off first before making a decision on his future.

Quiambao averaged 16.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in the UAAP Season 86.

He tallied two triple-doubles during the season — the first UAAP player to do so.

While several key cogs will be leaving the Archers' lair next season, having Quiambao back is surely a big boost for the team's quest for back-to-back titles.