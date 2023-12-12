PAF bags 2 more titles in Aboitiz Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Close to 20 years since they made their Philippine men’s football team debut in the old Tiger Cup, Mark Anthony Ferrer and Joebel Bermejo are showing that they can still bring it.

Ferrer and Bermejo, career Philippine Air Force officers, led their side to two more trophies in the month-long 2023 Aboitiz Football Cup.

Ferrer helped the Airmen to the Veterans 30 and Above Division title, defeating Mindoro Football Club in the finals. Ferrer was named Division Most Valuable Player, while his teammate Michael Porras was the Finals MVP.

Over at the Veterans 40 and Above category, Bermejo annexed his third individual trophy of the competition when PAF captured the title over Harvey’s Grill.

Bermejo was named Division MVP with colleague Rex Justado as Finals MVP.

Along with these two trophies, PAF also won the Men’s Amateur Division crown, with Bermejo carting home the Division and Finals MVP trophies.

Both Bermejo and Ferrer were part of the Azkals squad that turned Philippine football around with that stellar showing in the 2010 Suzuki Cup in Vietnam and Indonesia.

In other competition, the University of Batangas reigned supreme in the Boys 23-Under Division. Interestingly, it was an all-University of Batangas affair in the finals, with Team B upending Team A.

UB-B teammates Aeron John Zambrano and Jun Mendoza were named Division MVP and Finals MVP, respectively.

Bravehearts FC was second runner-up and Lucban Football Cup the third runner-up.