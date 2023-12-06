^

Magsayo moves up to super featherweight

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 10:23am
Mark Magsayo
MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo will try to have a triumphant debut in the super featherweight division (130 pounds), as he faces Isaac Avelar of Mexico on December 9.

"Magnifico", who was the former WBC featherweight champion, will be facing Avelar in a non-title bout at the Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California.

Magsayo moved up one weight class after losing his last two fights against Rey Vargas in July 2022 and Brandon Figueroa in March this year.

The two losses were the only blemishes in the 28-year-old's career.
Now, he will debut in the 130-pound class as he aims to become a two-division world champion.

“I’m coming into this fight having fought some of the best fighters in boxing. My last three fights were all at the world-class level,” Magsayo said.

“A victory will get me the notoriety at 130 pounds, where I feel I can become a two-division world champion. So this fight is very important to my career and I’m going to come out victorious," he added.

International matchmaker and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons said that this move could give Magsayo a chance to contend for world championships anew next year.

He underscored that such a fight is a must-win.

“I think the second half, if he wins this fight, is going to be great. Maybe there’s going to be a title eliminator next year before a potential world title bout," Gibbons said.

Magsayo is holding a 24-2 record ahead of the Avelar bout.

His two losses against Vargas and Figueroa were by split decision and unanimous decision, respectively.

He won 16 matches by knockout, while eight were by decision.

For his part, the Mexican southpaw Avelar has a 17-6 record, including 10 KOs.

Avelar is coming off a knockout loss against Andres Arteaga earlier in the year.

MARK MAGSAYO
